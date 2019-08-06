China Ruifeng Renewable Energy : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities f...

Log in
0
08/06/2019 | 10:15pm EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/07/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

China Ruifeng Renewable Energy Holdings Limited

Date Submitted

06/08/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

527

Description :

Ruifeng Renew

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(HK$)

(HK$)

Balance at close of preceding month 10,000,000,000

0.01

100,000,000.00

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Nil

Balance at close of the month

10,000,000,000

0.01

100,000,000.00

(2) Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month

(HK$) :

100,000,000.00

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,799,140,800

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

NIL

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

1,799,140,800

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

of options (State currency)

N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B.

(Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

shares of

No. of new

issuer

shares of issuer

issued

which may be

during the

issued pursuant

Amount at

month

thereto as at

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

pursuant

close of the

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

thereto

month

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

1. Convertible Notes

HK$

171,600,000

NIL

171,600,000

NIL

264,000,000

Stock code (if listed)

Unlisted

Class of shares

Ordinary

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

HK$0.65

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(

/

/

)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

2. Convertible Bonds

HK$

313,795,000

NIL

313,795,000

NIL

647,000,000

Stock code (if listed)

Unlisted

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Ordinary

Subscription price

HK$0.485

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(20/02/2019)

3.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China Ruifeng Renewable Energy Holdings Ltd. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 02:14:10 UTC
