China Rundong Auto : 2019-01-03 Monthly Returns-Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31December 2018.pdf

01/03/2019 | 08:54am CET

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted

China Rundong Auto Group Limited 3 January 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

1365

Description :

Ordinary Shares

No. of ordinary

shares

Balance at close of preceding month

99,300,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

---

Balance at close of the month

99,300,000,000

N/A

(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

US$0.0000005

US$49,650.00

---

US$0.0000005

US$49,650.00

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Par valueAuthorised share

2. Preference SharesStock code :

N/A

Description :

Convertible Preference Shares

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

US$0.0000005

US$350.00

---

US$0.0000005

US$350.00

Description :

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

US$50,000.00

700,000,000

No. of preference shares

---700,000,000

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

II. Movements in Issued Share CapitalNo. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)Balance at close of

preceding month

946,476,000

---

664,268,747

---

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

---

---

---

---

Balance at close of

the month

946,476,000

---

664,268,747

---

No. of preference shares

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option schemeincluding EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1.

(27 / 9 / 2011) Ordinary Shares (Note 1)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Granted

0

Movement during the month

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

thereto

thereto as at close of

the month

0

4,108,645

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

0

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

ExercisedCancelledLapsed

0

0

N/A

0

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

pursuant thereto

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/AN/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

)

)

)

)Amount atclose of preceding month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

month

pursuant

pursuant

thereto as at

thereto

Total C. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

close of the month

Converted during the monthAmount at close of the month

Disclaimer

China Rundong Auto Group Ltd. published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 07:53:09 UTC
