China Rundong Auto : 2019-01-03 Monthly Returns-Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 31December 2018.pdf

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted

China Rundong Auto Group Limited 3 January 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

1365

Description :

Ordinary Shares

No. of ordinary shares Balance at close of preceding month 99,300,000,000 Increase/(decrease) --- Balance at close of the month 99,300,000,000 N/A

(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

(State capital currency) (State currency) US$0.0000005 US$49,650.00 --- US$0.0000005 US$49,650.00 Description : Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency)

Par valueAuthorised share

2. Preference SharesStock code :

N/A

Description :

Convertible Preference Shares

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) US$0.0000005 US$350.00 --- US$0.0000005 US$350.00 Description : No. of other Par value Authorised share classes of (State capital shares currency) (State currency) US$50,000.00 700,000,000

No. of preference shares

---700,000,000

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

II. Movements in Issued Share CapitalNo. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)Balance at close of

preceding month 946,476,000 --- 664,268,747 --- Increase/ (decrease) during the month --- --- --- --- Balance at close of the month 946,476,000 --- 664,268,747 ---

No. of preference shares

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option schemeincluding EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1.

(27 / 9 / 2011) Ordinary Shares (Note 1)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Granted

0

Movement during the month No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the month 0 4,108,645 Total A. (Ordinary shares) 0 (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

ExercisedCancelledLapsed

0

0

N/A

0

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant thereto as at close of the month pursuant thereto

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)

( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

(

/

/

)

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/AN/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

)

)

)

)Amount atclose of preceding month

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at thereto Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A close of the month

Converted during the monthAmount at close of the month