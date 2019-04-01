Log in
China Rundong Auto : 2019-04-01 Announcements and Notices - Final Result - Revision of Information in Published Preliminary Results.pdf

04/01/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Rundong Auto Group Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1365)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT ON

ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Reference is made to the announcement of China Rundong Auto Group Limited (the "Company") dated 28 March 2019 in relation to the annual results for the year ended 31 December 2018 (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement. The Board would like to clarify the following:-

The figures in respect of the Group's consolidated statement of financial position, consolidated statement of profit or loss, consolidated statement of comprehensive income and the related notes thereto for the year ended 31 December 2018 as set out in the Announcement have been agreed by the Group's independent auditor ("Auditor"), to the amounts set out in the Group's consolidated financial statements for the Reporting Period. The work performed by the Auditor in this respect did not constitute an assurance engagement in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing, Hong Kong Standards on Review Engagements or Hong Kong Standards on Assurance Engagements issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and consequently no assurance has been expressed by the Auditor on the Announcement.

Save as mentioned above, the Board confirms that the above clarification does not affect other information in the Announcement.

On behalf of the Board

China Rundong Auto Group Limited

Yang Peng

Chairman

Shanghai, China, 1 April 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Director of the Company is Mr. Yang Peng; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Mei Jianping, Mr. Lee Conway Kong Wai, Mr. Xiao Zhengsan and Mr. Li Xin.

Disclaimer

China Rundong Auto Group Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
