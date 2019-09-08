Log in
China Says Growth Is Fine. Private Data Show a -2-

09/08/2019

Before the duties took effect, geospatial images indicated factories were ramping up aluminum production. By the summer of that year, the stockpiles had run down and the production supplies weren't replenished at many smelters, indicating slower production and slackening demand weeks before it was reflected in Chinese government data.

George Mussalli, who oversees research and investments at Boston-based PanAgora Asset Management Inc., said one metric he monitors yearly is a "Spring Festival Index" produced by Chinese web-search giant Baidu Inc. PanAgora is a quantitative investment fund that uses data, mathematical and computer models to develop trading strategies.

Baidu's index is compiled from the number of people who use its search engine to find information about travel and transportation options around the weeklong festival, which coincides with Lunar New Year. During that period, millions of workers embark on long commutes from big industrial cities to rural areas in central China to spend the holiday with their families.

This year's festival took place in early February, and the index showed a 12% drop in the number of people searching about travel in contrast to the previous year. Mr. Mussalli said the lower reading was a sign of slower economic activity.

"In years where factories expect less production, some of the workers go home and stay home," Mr. Mussalli said.

China's automotive sector, which makes up about a 10th of GDP, has been in a slump since late 2018. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, the organization that puts out official sales numbers and forecasts, had earlier estimated that 2019 sales would be flat year on year. In the first seven months of the year, they fell 12.8%. Despite that, the official forecast is now for a 5.4% full-year decline.

Analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch are less optimistic. They forecast a 3.6% drop in car sales at the start of 2019 and now expect a 12% drop for the year.

Ming Hsun Lee, a Hong Kong-based autos analyst at the bank, has been using data from a domestic vendor that collects weekly numbers from companies on production levels, sales to dealers and retail car sales. He said he uses it to calculate inventory levels at manufacturers, and considers price discounts, government stimulus and other factors in developing his forecast.

Mr. Pratt at AVX, the U.S. electronics component maker, said the company has been using the bank's data to help gauge demand and adjust production. "We don't use what the government says because they are always really protective of their automotive industry," he said.

--Zhou Wei in Shanghai and Serena Ng in Hong Kong contributed to this article.

AVX CORPORATION 0.14% 14.45 Delayed Quote.-5.25%
BAIDU -1.47% 102.59 Delayed Quote.-35.32%
BANK OF AMERICA -1.39% 27.73 Delayed Quote.12.54%
LME ALUMINIUM CASH 1.15% 1754.5 End-of-day quote.-5.57%
