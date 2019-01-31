China Says It Will Buy 5 Million Tons of U.S. Soybeans a Day, Trump Says Will 'Make Our Farmers Very Happy' -- 4th Update

By Lingling Wei and Bob Davis

*China Says It Will Buy 5 Million Tons of U.S. Soybeans a Day

*Trump Says Offer Will 'Make Our Farmers Very Happy'

*Trump Meeting With Vice Premier Liu He In Oval Office

*Liu He Says Soybean Purchases Have Started

*Trump Says He Doesn't Anticipate Need To Extend March 1 Deadline

*Xi Sends Letter To Trump Saying U.S.-China Relations at 'Critically Important Stage', Asks For 'Mutual Respect' and to 'Meet Each Other Halfway'

WASHINGTON -- President Trump said he may be willing to give Beijing more time to make a trade pact as China tries to convince him to meet again with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to help resolve the trade dispute between the world's two largest economies.

The Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier Liu He -- Mr. Xi's economic czar who is holding talks with American negotiators in Washington this week -- has proposed to the U.S. that Mr. Trump meet with Mr. Xi in the Chinese resort island of Hainan after his planned summit with the North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, in late February, the people said.

In a tweet Thursday morning, Mr. Trump indicated he was open to a new meeting with Mr. Xi. "No final deal will be made until my friend President Xi, and I, meet in the near future to discuss and agree on some of the long standing and more difficult points," Mr. Trump wrote.

Later in the day, he told reporters he might be willing to accept a limited agreement by the March 1 deadline and extend the talks to get a more comprehensive deal.

"I think we can do it by March 1. Can you get it down on paper by March 1? I don't know," Mr. Trump said, adding he was aiming for a meaningful agreement.

"This isn't going to be a small deal with China," Mr. Trump said. "This is either going to be a big deal or it's going to be a deal that we'll just postpone for a while."

The two presidents agreed to a 90-day trade truce when they met in Buenos Aires on Dec. 1, to give negotiators time to hammer out an accord. Failing that, the Trump administration said tariffs would increase to 25% from 10% on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

That truce extended the deadline for the trade escalation from Jan. 1 to 12:01 a.m. March 2. Now Mr. Trump is suggesting he would be open to an additional extension.

Mr. Liu didn't focus on the proposed meeting during Wednesday's talks, said Myron Brilliant, executive vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, who has been briefed on the talks. Instead, he is saving that for his conversation this afternoon in the Oval Office with Mr. Trump.

The invite comes as Mr. Liu delivered a package of modest concessions for the trade talks that started Wednesday at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building near the White House, the people said. It includes more Chinese purchases of U.S. farm and energy products and promises to invite more American capital into the manufacturing and financial-services sectors.

But the offer falls short of what Washington has been asking for, which includes deeper changes in what it calls Beijing's protectionist industrial policies that hamstring U.S. competitors and the elimination of pressure on U.S. companies to transfer technology to their Chinese partners. The two sides are still far from a deal, and they aren't expected to agree today to a written framework with blanks left for areas where there is disagreement -- the kind of document that is standard in trade negotiations.

Mr. Brilliant said Beijing, for instance, hadn't agreed to even list all its subsidies, at the central-government and local levels, to domestic firms. "China hasn't offered up anything tangible to address ongoing concerns around forced transfer of technology," he said.

"We are in the fifth inning of a nine-inning game," Mr. Brilliant said. "The president sees this as an historic opportunity, but the question is whether the administration can deliver on a comprehensive deal with the Chinese." The U.S. Chamber, along with many business groups, have been pushing the White House not to settle too easily with the Chinese and to insist on significant changes in Chinese industrial and technology policies.

In another tweet, Mr. Trump said "meetings are going well with good intent and spirit on both sides. China does not want an increase in Tariffs and feels they will do much better if they make a deal. They are correct."

Later, he said in a tweet that he was "looking for China to open their Markets not only to Financial Services, which they are now doing, but also to our Manufacturing, Farmers and other U.S. businesses and industries. Without this a deal would be unacceptable!"

In his comments to reporters a few hours later, he qualified his remarks again. "I think it [a deal] has a very good chance of happening."

By agreeing to a meeting, some of Mr. Trump's advisers believe the president is putting himself in a position where he will face enormous pressure not to escalate tariffs on Chinese goods from 10% now to 25% on March 2, as he has threatened. That's because the build-up for the meeting -- and the expectations of a deal -- will be so high that a negative outcome would tank markets globally and batter both economies.

That is especially the case if the two leaders were to meet in China, as Chinese officials want. A decision then to raise tariffs would be a slap in the face for the Chinese leader, whom Mr. Trump regularly refers to as a friend. Instead, the pressure would be on the U.S. to reduce tariffs.

Some of Mr. Trump's advisers are urging that he meet elsewhere with Mr. Xi, either in a third country or even at Mr. Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Mr. Brilliant said he doubts a decision about the location will be made until closer to the March deadline.

"The best hope for getting a deal is a face-to face-meeting" between the two leaders, said Brookings Institution China scholar David Dollar. "The U.S. economy is decelerating and the pressure is on Trump is to make a deal."

Mr. Dollar added that even keeping the current 10% tariffs in place "would be hard for Xi Jinping to accept."

At the same time, Beijing is also unlikely to accept U.S. demands to remake its industrial policy and scale back the role of the state in the economy, said Cornell University China expert Eswar Prasad.

"The more likely scenario is a deal where Trump declares victory, which is relatively modest in scope, and the two sides de-escalate tension and continue discussions on complicated issues left unresolved," said Mr. Prasad, who speaks regularly with Chinese officials.

When the two leaders met on Dec. 1 in Buenos Aires, expectations in the financial markets were so elevated for a deal that the president and his advisers felt he had little option but to agree to a truce.

At that time, the U.S. had threatened to boost tariffs to 25% from 10% on January 1. Instead the two sides agreed to a 90-day truce while negotiators tried to reach a deal. If they couldn't, tariffs would increase at 12:01 a.m. on March 2.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Fox Business Network on Jan. 29 that cuts in tariffs are a possibility. "Everything is on the table," he said. Mr. Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer have jockeyed for power over China policy for the past year.

At the Buenos Aires meeting, Mr. Trump named Mr. Lighthizer the top negotiator. Mr. Lighthizer has long argued to keep tariffs in place -- or even boost them -- to keep pressure on China. With Mr. Trump agreeing to meet with Mr. Xi, the president has effectively become the chief negotiator, giving Mr. Mnuchin a bigger chance to influence policy.

Write to Lingling Wei at lingling.wei@wsj.com and Bob Davis at bob.davis@wsj.com