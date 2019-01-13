China Scaled Back Trade With North Korea in 2018 : Official

BEIJING--China scaled back its trade with North Korea in 2018, on the back of economic sanctions from the UN Security Council, said a spokesman of China's customs Bureau on Monday.

China's exports to North Korea declined 33.3% to 14.67 billion yuan ($2.18 billion) in 2018, while imports was down 88% at CNY1.42 billion, Li Kuiwen, a spokesman for the General Administration of Customs, said in a briefing.

That put China's trade surplus with North Korea at CNY13.26 billion in 2018, down 30% from a year earlier, said Mr. Li.

Write to Xiao Xiao at Xiao.Xiao@wsj.com