China Sep Caixin Services PMI 53.1 Vs 51.5 in Aug

10/08/2018 | 04:22am CEST

BEIJING--Activity in China's service sector expanded at a faster pace in September, a private gauge showed Monday, a reading that is in line with the official data released last month.

The Caixin China services purchasing managers' index rose to a 3-month high of 53.1 in September from 51.5 in August, Caixin Media Co. and research firm Markit said.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in activity from the previous month, while a level below that points to a contraction.

Service companies reported a faster increase in new orders, pointing to some improvement in demand, said Zhengsheng Zhong, director of Macroeconomic Analysis at CEBM Group.

But a subindex of employment in the service sector contracted abruptly last month, falling to its lowest level since March 2016.

"The deterioration in employment will test policymakers' determination in pressing ahead with reforms," said Mr. Zhong.

China's official nonmanufacturing PMI, which includes the construction sector, rose to 54.9 in September, compared with 54.2 in August, according to official data released earlier.

-Write to Grace Zhu at grace.zhu@wsj.com

