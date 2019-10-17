China Sept industrial output up 5.8%, beat forecast; retail sales up 7.8%

Analysts had expected industrial output, which has been hit by a bruising Sino-U.S. trade war, to grow by 5.0% in September, according to a Reuters poll.

Retail sales rose by 7.8% year-on-year last month, in line with analysts' expectations of 7.8% growth. Sales in August grew 7.5%.

Fixed asset investment grew 5.4% from January-September, matching what analysts had tipped.

Private sector fixed-asset investment, accounting for 60% of the country's total investment, grew by 4.7% in January-September, compared with 4.9% in January-August.

