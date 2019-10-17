Log in
China Sept industrial output up 5.8%, beat forecast; retail sales up 7.8%

10/17/2019 | 10:14pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Worker walks past steel rolls at the Chongqing Iron and Steel plant in Changshou

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's industrial output grew 5.8% year-on-year in September, recovering after slowing sharply the previous month, data from the National Bureau of Statistic showed Friday, though the economy remained under broad pressure from cooling demand at home and abroad.

Analysts had expected industrial output, which has been hit by a bruising Sino-U.S. trade war, to grow by 5.0% in September, according to a Reuters poll.

Retail sales rose by 7.8% year-on-year last month, in line with analysts' expectations of 7.8% growth. Sales in August grew 7.5%.

Fixed asset investment grew 5.4% from January-September, matching what analysts had tipped.

Private sector fixed-asset investment, accounting for 60% of the country's total investment, grew by 4.7% in January-September, compared with 4.9% in January-August.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Writing by Huizhong Wu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

