Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China Sept official services PMI rises to 54.9

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2018 | 03:41am CEST
FILE PHOTO: An apprentice practices hairstyling on a doll in the street outside a hair salon in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - Growth in China's services industry picked up for the second month in September, an official survey showed, offering some cushion for the slowing economy as trade tensions with the United States escalate.

The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) released on Sunday rose to 54.9 from 54.2 in August, well above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction.

The services sector accounts for more than half of China's economy, with rising wages giving Chinese consumers more spending power.

The composite PMI, which covers both manufacturing and services activity, ticked up to 54.1 in September, from August's 53.8.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Kevin Yao; Editing by Michael Perry)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:27pChina widens income tax exemption for foreign investors
RE
01:17pChina's Economy Losing Steam as Trade Conflict With U.S. Intensifies
DJ
01:15pDollar Loses Its Mojo
DJ
01:06pBrexit has cost Britain 500 million pounds a week, study says
RE
12:53pECB's Coeure sees rates steady through summer 2019 - Tagesspiegel
RE
12:41pHUTN : EF Hutton Sponsors ACEx A New Cryptocurrency Exchange
AQ
12:32pARAB PLANNING INSTITUTE : held a training program in Sudan
PU
12:01pSudan to print 100-pound banknotes to ease liquidity crunch
RE
10:22aDGCX DUBAI GOLD MMODITIES EXCHANGE : Records Highest Average Daily Volumes
PU
10:07aARAB PLANNING INSTITUTE : Conducts a Specialized Training Program on “Preparation and Analysis of Economic Reports” upon a request from Basil Fuleihan Financial Institute of Finance and Economy, Beirut
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk to resign as Tesla chairman, remain as CEO in SEC settlement
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : announces a restructuring as challenges rise
3Trump calls Saudi's King to discuss oil supplies
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : PM May tells divided party - Don't play politics with my Brexit plan
5QALAA HOLDINGS SAE : QALAA SAE : revenues reports growth of 39% y-o-y in 2Q18 to EGP 3.1 billion; EBITDA recor..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.