BEIJING--Chinese exports grew 17% in September from a year earlier in yuan terms, accelerating from a 7.9% increase in August, the General Administration of Customs said Friday.

Imports for September rose 17.4% in yuan terms, easing from an 18.8% increase in August, customs said.

China's trade surplus widened sharply to 213.23 billion yuan ($30.94 billion) in September from 179.8 billion yuan in August.

--Liyan Qi