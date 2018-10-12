Log in
China September Exports to U.S. Up 16.6% in Yuan Terms -- Customs

10/12/2018 | 05:00am CEST

BEIJING--China's exports to the U.S. surged 16.6% in September from a year earlier, to 319.31 billion yuan ($46.34 billion), official data showed.

The country's imports from the U.S. edged up 1.6% on-year in September, to CNY86.23 billion, Li Kuiwen, spokesman of the General Administration of Customs, said Friday at a briefing.

Mr. Li said China's foreign trade growth will probably slow in the fourth quarter amid rising external uncertainties, particularly with regard to trade conflicts with the U.S.

Write to Grace Zhu at grace.zhu@wsj.com

