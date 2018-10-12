China September Exports to U.S. Up 16.6% in Yuan Terms -- Customs

BEIJING--China's exports to the U.S. surged 16.6% in September from a year earlier, to 319.31 billion yuan ($46.34 billion), official data showed.

The country's imports from the U.S. edged up 1.6% on-year in September, to CNY86.23 billion, Li Kuiwen, spokesman of the General Administration of Customs, said Friday at a briefing.

Mr. Li said China's foreign trade growth will probably slow in the fourth quarter amid rising external uncertainties, particularly with regard to trade conflicts with the U.S.

