Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China September exports seen slowing further as U.S. tariffs bite - Reuters poll

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 07:37am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Shipping containers are seen at a port in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's export growth is expected to have further slowed in September, weighed down by a faster decline in orders as an intensifying trade war with the United States starts to hurt Chinese shipments, a Reuters poll showed.

Import growth also likely came off recent highs, which would be a worrying sign for Chinese policymakers counting on domestic demand to shore up economic growth at a time of slower external demand.

Economists see any further slowing in China's growth pace could prompt Beijing to roll out more stimulus measures, particularly steps to bolster small and medium-sized firms, a major source of employment.

China's September export growth likely slowed to 8.9 percent from a year earlier from August's 9.8 percent gain, according to the median estimate of 32 economists in the Reuters poll.

Import growth is also expected to have slowed, to 15 percent versus a 19.9 percent gain in August.

"We expect export growth to slow further in September as rising trade protectionism bites. This September has one less working day than last year, which should also add downside pressure on exports," economists at Nomura said in a recent note.

"In the medium-to-long term, if China-U.S. trade tensions sustain, China's growth would likely be hit beyond the scale indicated by these trade data."

China's overall trade surplus is expected to have shrunk to $19.4 billion in September from $27.89 billion in the previous month.

STALLING FACTORY GROWTH

Growth in China's factory sector in September stalled after 15 months of expansion, with export orders falling the most in more than two years, a private business survey showed. An official survey also confirmed a further manufacturing weakening. [nL4N1WG01M]

In Guangdong, China's biggest province by gross domestic product and one of the most export-oriented provinces, manufacturing activity barely expanded in September after contracting the previous month, the provincial government said. [nL4N1WH04J]

The State Council, or cabinet, has pledged to raise tax rebates for exporters for the second time this year, and Chinese officials have promised additional steps to help struggling domestic firms.

While official export data has proved surprisingly resilient this year, many analysts believe companies have rushed out shipments to the United States to beat successive rounds of tariffs, raising the risk of a sharp drop-off after duties are actually imposed.

The world's two biggest economies last slapped tit-for-tat tariffs on each other's goods on Sept. 24. There is no specific date set for the next round of tariffs, even as U.S. President Donald Trump has made repeated threats to impose them on virtually all Chinese goods. [nL2N1WP0R5]

On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund cut its global economic growth forecasts for this year and next, saying the U.S-China trade war was taking a toll. It also reduced China's growth forecast for next year to 6.2 percent from 6.4 percent.[nL2N1WP03N]

To help shore up the economy, China on Sunday announced its fourth cut this year in the amount of cash banks have to set aside as reserves, reinforcing expectations of more policy easing ahead to counter the blow from the trade war with the United States.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:08aTURNOVER IN MAIN CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY IN JULY 2018 : +9.9% year on year
PU
08:08aCONSTRUCTION PRICE INDEX FOR RESIDENTIAL BUILDINGS AUGUST 2018 : +4.6% on a year earlier
PU
08:04aGermany plans rules for orphaned British-style companies post-Brexit
RE
07:53aDEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND TRADE AUSTRALI : Korea-Australia Free Trade Agreement update
PU
07:37aChina September exports seen slowing further as U.S. tariffs bite - Reuters poll
RE
07:29aFed's Williams Sees Interest Rates Reaching Neutral Levels in 'the Next Year or So' -- Update
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:13aOil dips as IMF lowers global growth outlook; eyes on U.S. hurricane
RE
07:08aSTATISTICS ESTONIA : Foreign trade, August 2018
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : EU nations agree to seek 35 percent CO2 cut on cars by 2030
2Oil dips as IMF lowers global growth outlook; eyes on U.S. hurricane
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women
4S&P 500 : Ackman's Pershing Square unveils $900 million stake in Starbucks
5YUZHOU PROPERTIES COMPANY LTD : YUZHOU PROPERTIES : Sept sales up 198% to RMB6.56bn
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.