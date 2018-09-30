Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China September factory growth slows amid trade tensions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2018 | 03:51am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Labourer works inside an electronics factory in Qingdao

BEIJING (Reuters) - Growth in China's manufacturing sector cooled more sharply than expected in September, suggesting U.S. trade tariffs are starting to deal a heavier blow to the world's second-largest economy.

The official Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Sunday, fell to a 7-month low of 50.8 in September from 51.3 in August, but remained above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction for the 26th straight month.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast the reading would ease to 51.2.

New export orders, an indicator of future activity, contracted for a fourth straight month, with the sub-index falling to 48.0 from 49.4 in August.

The United States and China imposed fresh tariffs on each other's goods on Sept. 24, the latest escalation in a protracted trade dispute between the world's two largest economies.

Washington has threatened even more sweeping measures which would tax virtually all of the goods that China sells to the United States.

While China's official export data has proved surprisingly resilient so far, many analysts believe companies have been rushing out shipments to the United States to beat successive rounds of tariffs, raising the risk of a sharp drop off once duties are actually imposed. The deepening slump in export orders may be bearing that theory out.

Export-reliant Chinese cities and provinces are already showing the strain. Guangdong, China's biggest province by gross domestic product, reported a drop in exports in the first eight months from a year earlier.

Demand in China had already been slowing before the U.S. trade row flared, as a multi-year crackdown on riskier lending and debt started to push up companies' borrowing costs. Fixed-asset investment growth has sunk to a record low.

Policymakers have shifted focus in recent months to growth boosting measures to cushion the economy and weather the trade storm. They have sought to bring financing costs down, boost lending to smaller businesses, cut taxes and fast-track more infrastructure projects.

But analysts note it will take some time for such measures to put a floor under the slowing economy, with some predicting things will get worse before they get better.

The sub-index on imports, viewed as a proxy for domestic demand, remained in contraction territory in September at 48.5 after logging at least one year low in August. A production sub-index fell to 53.0 in September from 53.3 in August, while a new orders sub-index declined to 52.0 from 52.2.

A sister survey released by the NBS on Sunday showed growth in China's service sector picked up in September, with the official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rising to 54.9 from 54.2 the previous month.

The pick up will offer some cushioning for the slowing economy as the services sector accounts for more than half of China's economy, with rising wages giving consumers more spending power.

(Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Michael Perry)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:18aChina Official Nonmanufacturing PMI Rises to 3-Month High
DJ
04:16aChina's Factory Activity Slows to Seven-Month Low
DJ
03:57aChina September factory growth grinds to a halt as export orders tumble - Caixin PMI
RE
03:56aChina's Factory Activity Slows to Seven-Month Low
DJ
03:51aChina September factory growth slows amid trade tensions
RE
03:41aChina Sept official services PMI rises to 54.9
RE
03:35aCanada, U.S. make progress in bid to save NAFTA, no deal yet - sources
RE
03:33aMusk to resign as Tesla chairman, remain as CEO in SEC settlement
RE
01:43aSEC chairman says Tesla settlement in 'best interests' of shareholders
RE
09/29PM May to unveil new levy on foreign home buyers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk to resign as Tesla chairman, remain as CEO in SEC settlement
2Canada, U.S. make progress in bid to save NAFTA, no deal yet - sources
3EMBRAER : EMBRAER : Alaska Airlines to come to El Paso airport, offer first direct flights to Seattle
4DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION : DOLLAR GENERAL : Fathers March at Altama Elementary promotes parental involvement
5Las Vegas Children Receive Free Comprehensive Eye Exams and Prescription Glasses as Part of Back-to-School ..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.