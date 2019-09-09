Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China September rate cut bets still intact despite no MLF rollover

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/09/2019 | 01:03am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A fluttering Chinese national flag casts its shadow on the headquarters of China's central bank, People's Bank of China (PBOC), in central Beijing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's central bank surprised markets by not rolling over medium-term loans on Monday, signalling Beijing is keen to avoid flooding the financial system with liquidity even as authorities take steps to boost bank lending to prop-up a slowing economy.

Traders had expected the People's Bank of China (PBOC) to issue one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans at a lower rate, as a batch of 176.5 billion yuan ($24.77 billion) worth of MLF loans were due to mature on the day.

But while the PBOC said it didn't conduct MLF operations, market participants and analysts still expect the central bank will cut the MLF rate in coming weeks to support economic growth.

"It's quite unexpected," said Tang Jianwei, economist at Bank of Communications, who had forecast a cut in MLF rate citing growing downward pressure on China's economy.

"I'm not quite sure about a rate cut (for MLF) now ... the central bank may not want to send signal of too aggressive monetary easing," he said.

On Friday, China's central bank announced it would cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for the third time this year, releasing 900 billion yuan ($126.35 billion) in liquidity to shore up the flagging economy. However, it also reiterated it will avoid flood-like stimulus as authorities worry about adding to a mountain of debt they have spent years trying to trim.

Xu Wenyu, analyst at Huatai Futures, said the central bank might be concerned of being seen as too aggressive in its easing.

"The central bank may want to observe whether its easings can be transmitted smoothly. If the economy stabilizes in the third, or fourth quarter, there's no need for too much easing."

Still, most analysts expect the PBOC to cut the MLF rate later this month to help lower lending rates, especially as the Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut interest rates at next week's meeting. So far, the RRR cuts have had a big impact on money market rates but have failed to significantly push down corporate lending rates.

The MLF rate - largely seen as banks' funding cost via the interbank market - is now the guidance rate for China's new lending benchmark, the Prime Loan rate (LPR). Lower MLFs could translate to lower borrowing costs across the broader economy.

Analysts say China's economic growth has likely cooled further this quarter from a near 30-year low of 6.2% in April-June.

While the PBOC has injected generous amounts of liquidity, weakening business and consumer confidence have weighed on activity from manufacturing and investment to retail sales.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen, Kevin Yao and John Ruwitch; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LTD 0.28% 3.63 End-of-day quote.0.28%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.19% 7.1232 Delayed Quote.3.48%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:06aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most inch higher as bleak data spurs stimulus hopes
RE
01:03aChina September rate cut bets still intact despite no MLF rollover
RE
12:52aWORLD BANK : ASEAN Policy Makers Commit to Accelerating Human Capital Development
PU
12:42aVIETNAM AND RUSSIA STRENGTHEN COOPERATION IN THE FIELD OF CONSTRUCTION (9/9/19 11 : 29 am)
PU
12:32aDA-CMTF BULLETIN NO. 5 : On vigorously enforcing “1-7-10 Protocol” to manage, contain, and control suspected swine disease; result of confirmatory test
PU
12:30aOil rises as Saudi Arabia signals OPEC cuts to continue under new energy minister
RE
12:30aOil rises as Saudi Arabia signals OPEC cuts to continue under new energy minister
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1POWERSHARES DYNAMIC TECH SEC (ETF) : For Tech Funds, 2019 Has Been Hard to Beat -- Journal Report
2NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Nissan to discuss Saikawa successors at meeting on Monday
3Ferrari to lift lid on new F8 Spider to maintain fast track growth
4NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : and Smart set their sights on bringing Industry 4.0 to Southeast Asia following 5G &ls..
5Nissan's Saikawa says he wants to 'pass the baton' as soon as possible - Nikkei
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group