China Sets 2019 GDP Growth Target at 6%-6.5%

BEIJING--Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said Tuesday that the government aims for the economy to grow in a range of 6% to 6.5% in 2019, compared with last year's goal of about 6.5%.

China's gross domestic product rose 6.6% from a year earlier in 2018, its slowest pace in nearly three decades.

In an annual government report delivered at the opening session of the National People's Congress, Mr. Li said Beijing aims to keep the consumer-price inflation at around 3% in 2019, unchanged from last year's goal. China's CPI rose 2.1% from a year earlier in 2018, according to the official data.

He also said that the government planned to create 11 million new jobs in 2019, the same as last year's target. Last year, China created 13.61 million new jobs, official data showed. The government also aims to cap the urban surveyed jobless rate at 5.5% in 2019, unchanged from last year. In 2018, China's urban jobless rate stood at 4.9%.

Mr. Li said loans to small firms by the biggest state banks have to rise 30% from a year earlier.

China's state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission, said the government plans to keep the M2 growth at largely the same pace with 2018. M2, China's broadest measurement of money supply, grew 8.1% on year at the end of last year.

China set the fiscal budget deficit at 2.76 trillion yuan ($411.5 billion) in 2019, or about 2.8% of the nation's gross domestic product, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday. The ministry vowed to roll out bigger tax cut measures this year.

The budget deficit target is slightly higher than the 2.6% target in 2018, as Beijing pledged to roll out more proactive fiscal policies to support its slowing economy, according to the annual budget report delivered by the finance ministry at the opening session of the National People's Congress.

The budget revenue target in 2019 is CNY1.925 trillion, up 5% from a year earlier, while the spending target is CNY2.352 trillion, up 6.5% year-over-year, the ministry said.

China plans to issue CNY2.15 trillion local government special purpose bonds in 2019 to spur infrastructure investment, a sharp increase from last year's quota of CNY1.35 trillion.

The government also aims to increase its defense spending by 7.5% to CNY1.190 trillion for this year, compared with a planned 8.1% rise in 2018.

--Grace Zhu, Lin Zhu, and Yang Jie