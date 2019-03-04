China Sets 2019 GDP Growth Target at 6%-6.5% -- Update

By Lingling Wei

BEIJING--China lowered its economic growth target this year to between 6% and 6.5%, bowing to a deepening slowdown that can't be quickly arrested without aggravating debt levels that are already high.

Opening the annual session of China's legislature on Tuesday, Premier Li Keqiang laid out plans to fend off risks in the economy and keep the nation's jobless rate steady. Chief among the remedies to prop up growth: increasing deficit spending, launching new tax cuts and other fee reductions for businesses--totaling 2 trillion yuan, or 2% of China's $13 trillion economy--and boosting bank lending to small and private companies by 30%.

In a nod to the continuing trade negotiations between China and the U.S., this year's economic blueprint delivered by Mr. Li also calls for giving foreign investors greater access to Chinese markets and allows foreign firms to set up wholly-owned entities in more sectors. A new foreign-investment law to be rolled out this year, Mr. Li said, will level the playing field between foreign and domestic firms--a main area of concern to Washington.

China will engage more with the U.S., Mr. Li said in his speech to the roughly 3,000 delegates at the annual legislative sessions, while adding: "We'll fulfill our commitments and firmly defend our legitimate rights and interests."

The 11-day session of the largely ceremonial National People's Congress is generally a time for Communist Party leaders and officials to speak confidently about China's prospects; Mr. Li's speech is a kind of state-of-the-nation address.

This year's event, however, takes place amid a challenging economic downturn that has been steeper than what Chinese leaders expected when the congress gathered a year ago. President Xi Jinping, China's undisputed leader, has called for maintaining stability across the board in year a filled with politically sensitive anniversaries, including the 70th year of Communist Party rule and 30 years since the military crushed the Tiananmen Square protests.

Though still strong by many countries' standards, China's economic expansion weakened last year to 6.6%, its slowest pace by official reckoning in nearly three decades and just above the national target of around 6.5%. It is expected to slow further in 2019, some economists say, as main drivers of growth ranging from exports, investments and consumption all come under pressure.

By adopting a range for the growth target this year rather than a specific number, the leadership is giving itself more flexibility in a system where hitting stated goals remains politically important. The last time Beijing did so was during another period of flagging growth, in early 2016, when it set a target of 6.5% to 7%.

Chinese officials said that keeping growth in the 6% to 6.5% range sends a signal to ordinary Chinese people that creating jobs remains a priority for the government and to the rest of the world that China will continue to be a global economic engine.

"To achieve ample employment, economic growth needs to be maintained at a proper level," said Zhang Liqun, an analyst at the Development Research Center, a think tank under China's State Council, referring to a pace of above 6%.

The leadership is also treating this downturn differently than in the recent past, as years of debt-fueled growth reach their limits. Policies over the past two years meant to halt a buildup of already high piles of debt among companies and local governments sapped some of the energy out of the economy, exacerbating the slowdown.

Write to Lingling Wei at lingling.wei@wsj.com