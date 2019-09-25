China Shandong Hi Speed Financial : Notification Letter with Request Form to Non-registered Holders - Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report of the Company (the "Current Corporate Communication")

(Note 2)

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

（於百慕達註冊成立之有限公司）

(Stock Code 股份代號: 412)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

25 September 2019

Dear Non-registered Holder (Note 1),

China Shandong Hi-Speed Financial Group Limited (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report of the Company (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at http://www.csfg.com.hkand The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited 's website at www.hkexnews.hk(the "HKEX's website"). You may access the Current Corporate Communication as appeared on the website of the Company or browsing through the HKEX's website.

If you want to receive a printed bi-lingual version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the request form (the "Request Form") on the reverse side and return it to the Company c/o the Company's Hong Kong Branch Registrar (the "Hong Kong Branch Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (a stamp is not required if posted in Hong Kong). The address of the Hong Kong Branch Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website or HKEX's website.

Should you have any queries in relation to any of the above matter, please call the Hong Kong Branch Registrar telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays or send an email to csfg.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

Yours faithfully, For and on behalf of the Board

China Shandong Hi-Speed Financial Group Limited

Mr. Tam Chong Cheong Aaron

Company Secretary

Note: (1) This letter is addressed to Non-registered holders ("Non-registered holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communication). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

Corporate Communication means any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of its securities, including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

（ 附 註 一 ）

各位非登記持有人 ：

中國山東高速金融集團有限公司（「本 公 司 」）

有關本公司之 2019 年中期報告（「是次公司通訊」）之發佈通知

本 公 司 的 是 次 公 司 通 訊 （ 附 註 二 ） 的 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 http://www.csfg.com.hk及 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司 網 站 www.hkexnews.hk（「聯交所網站」），歡迎瀏覽。 閣下可在本公司網站閱覽是次公司通訊或在聯交所網站瀏覽有關文件。

如 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊之印刷本，請填妥在本函背面的申請表（「申請表」），並使用隨附之郵寄標籤寄回本公司香港股份過戶登記分處， （「香港股份過戶登記分處」）香港中央證券登記有限公司（如在香港投寄則無須貼上郵票）。香港股份過戶登記分處地址為香港灣仔皇后大道 東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓。申請表亦可於本公司的網站或聯交所網站內下載。

如對本函內容有任何疑問，請致電香港股份過戶登記分處電話熱線(852) 2862 8688，辦公時間為星期一至五（香港公眾假期除外）上午 9 時

正至下午 6 時正或電郵至 csfg.ecom@computershare.com.hk。

代 表 董 事 會

中國山東高速金融集團有限公司

公 司 秘 書

譚頌翔先生

謹 啓

2 0 1 9 年 9 月 2 5 日

附註： (一) 此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人(「非登記持有人」指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通知，希望收到公司 通訊)發出。如果 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則無需理會本函件及所附申請表。

(二) 公司通訊指本公司發出或將予發出以供其任何證券持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於：(a)董事報告書、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及如適用，財務 摘要報告；(b)中期報告及如適用，中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)委任代表表格。