Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China Shandong Hi Speed Financial : Notification Letter with Request Form to Non-registered Holders - Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report of the Company (the "Current Corporate Communication")

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 12:43am EDT
(Note 2)

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

（於百慕達註冊成立之有限公司）

(Stock Code 股份代號: 412)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

25 September 2019

Dear Non-registered Holder (Note 1),

China Shandong Hi-Speed Financial Group Limited (the "Company")

  • Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report of the Company (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at http://www.csfg.com.hkand The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited 's website at www.hkexnews.hk(the "HKEX's website"). You may access the Current Corporate Communication as appeared on the website of the Company or browsing through the HKEX's website.

If you want to receive a printed bi-lingual version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the request form (the "Request Form") on the reverse side and return it to the Company c/o the Company's Hong Kong Branch Registrar (the "Hong Kong Branch Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (a stamp is not required if posted in Hong Kong). The address of the Hong Kong Branch Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website or HKEX's website.

Should you have any queries in relation to any of the above matter, please call the Hong Kong Branch Registrar telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays or send an email to csfg.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

Yours faithfully, For and on behalf of the Board

China Shandong Hi-Speed Financial Group Limited

Mr. Tam Chong Cheong Aaron

Company Secretary

Note:

(1)

This letter is addressed to Non-registered holders ("Non-registered holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System

(CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communication). If you have sold or

transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

  1. Corporate Communication means any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of its securities, including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

（ 附 註 一 ）

各位非登記持有人 ：

中國山東高速金融集團有限公司（「本 公 司 」）

  • 有關本公司之 2019 年中期報告（「是次公司通訊」）之發佈通知

本 公 司 的 是 次 公 司 通 訊 （ 附 註 二 ） 的 中 、 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 http://www.csfg.com.hk及 香 港 聯 合 交 易 所 有 限 公 司 網 站 www.hkexnews.hk（「聯交所網站」），歡迎瀏覽。 閣下可在本公司網站閱覽是次公司通訊或在聯交所網站瀏覽有關文件。

如 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊之印刷本，請填妥在本函背面的申請表（「申請表」），並使用隨附之郵寄標籤寄回本公司香港股份過戶登記分處， （「香港股份過戶登記分處」）香港中央證券登記有限公司（如在香港投寄則無須貼上郵票）。香港股份過戶登記分處地址為香港灣仔皇后大道 東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓。申請表亦可於本公司的網站或聯交所網站內下載。

如對本函內容有任何疑問，請致電香港股份過戶登記分處電話熱線(852) 2862 8688，辦公時間為星期一至五（香港公眾假期除外）上午 9

正至下午 6 時正或電郵至 csfg.ecom@computershare.com.hk

代 表 董 事 會

中國高速金融集團有限公司

公 司 秘 書

譚頌翔先生

謹 啓

2 0 1 9 9 2 5

附註： () 此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人(「非登記持有人」指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通知，希望收到公司 通訊)發出。如果 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則無需理會本函件及所附申請表。

() 公司通訊指本公司發出或將予發出以供其任何證券持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於：(a)董事報告書、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及如適用，財務 摘要報告；(b)中期報告及如適用，中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)委任代表表格。

CCS6719BTCH_NRH

Non-registered holder's information (English Name and Address)

非登記持有人資料（英文姓名及地址）

REQUEST FORM

申 請 表

To: China Shandong Hi-Speed Financial Group Limited (the 致：

中國山東高速金融集團有限公司（「本 公 司 」）

"Company")

(股份代號: 412)

(Stock Code: 412)

經香港中央證券登記有限公司

c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre,

合和中心 17M

183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong

(Please mark "X" in the following box)

(請在下列空格內劃上「X」號)

  • I/We would like to receive the printed bi-lingual version of the Current Corporate Communication.
    本 人 ／ 我 們 希 望 收 取 一 份 是 次 公 司 通 訊 中 英 雙 語 的 印 刷 本 。

Contact telephone

Signature:

number:

Date:

簽名:

聯絡電話號碼:

日期:

Notes 附註：

  1. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣下 清楚填 妥所有 資料。
  2. This letter is addressed to Non-registered holders ("Non-registered holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive Corporate Communication).
    此函件乃向公司之非登記持有人("非登記持有人"指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向公司發出通知，希 望收到公司通訊)發出。
  3. Any form with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
    如在本表格未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
  4. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other instruction given on this form.
    為 免存疑 ，任何 在本申 請 表上 的額外指 示，我 們將不 予處理 。

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

閣下寄回此申請表時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

香港中央證券登記有限公司

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

to return this Request Form to us.

香港 Hong Kong

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

25092019 1 0

Disclaimer

China Shandong Hi-Speed Financial Group Limited published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 04:42:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:44aMARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : to Cut Prices of Some Passenger Vehicles
DJ
01:43aBANK OF JAPAN : Measures of Underlying Inflation
PU
01:43aWESFARMERS : 2019 Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G 3750 KB
PU
01:43aBEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATINL ARPRT : China formally opens Beijing's new mega international airport
AQ
01:42aALTIA : calculated the carbon footprint of Koskenkorva Vodka - packaging and barley cultivation carry the greatest impact
AQ
01:36aHKSCAN : financial reporting 2020
AQ
01:31aEASTNINE PUBL : rents out in Vilnius CBD
AQ
01:31aSKANSKA : builds new healthcare building in Malmö, Sweden, signs additional contracts for about SEK 4.2 billion
AQ
01:31aHKSCAN : The Board of Directors of HKScan Corporation decided on the acquisition of the Company's own shares
AQ
01:28aWATCH : Gloria Diaz to guest star in Netflix series
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Regulators knew before crashes that 737 MAX trim control was confusing in some conditions - document
2Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad deal'
3MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Trump's China trade rhetoric turns harsh at U.N., says won't take 'bad..
4WeWork's Neumann surrenders control, CEO role following investor revolt
5Nike's first quarter shines as direct-to-consumer push gains momentum
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group