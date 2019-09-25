China Shandong Hi Speed Financial : Notification Letter with Request Form to Registered Shareholders - Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report of the Company (the "Current Corporate Communication")

(Note)

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

（於百慕達註冊成立之有限公司）

(Stock Code 股份代號: 412)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

25 September 2019

Dear Shareholder,

China Shandong Hi-Speed Financial Group Limited (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report of the Company (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at http://www.csfg.com.hkand The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited's website at www.hkexnews.hk(the "HKEX's website"). You may access the Current Corporate Communication as appeared on the website of the Company or browsing through the HKEX's website.

You may at any time choose to receive free of charge Corporate Communication either in printed form or to read the Company's Corporate Communication from the Company's website (the "Website Version"), notwithstanding any wish to the co ntrary previously conveyed to the Company. If you want to receive the printed bi-lingual version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the request form (the "Request Form") on the reverse side and send it to the Company c/o the Company's Hong Kong Branch Registrar (the "Hong Kong Branch Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong , using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (a stamp is not required if posted in Hong Kong). You may also send your request (specifying your name, address and request) via email to csfg.ecom@computershare.com.hkor write to the Hong Kong Branch Registrar.

If you would like to change your choice of means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communication in future, please send your request (specifying your name, address and request) via email to csfg.ecom@computershare.com.hkor write to the Hong Kong Branch Registrar. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to receive the Website Version of all future Corporate Communication but for any reason you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Current Corporate Communication, the Company will promptly upon your request send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge.

Should you have any queries in relation to any of the above matter, please call the Hong Kong Branch Registrar telephone hotline at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays .

Yours faithfully, For and on behalf of the Board China Shandong Hi-Speed Financial Group Limited Mr. Tam Chong Cheong Aaron Company Secretary Note: Corporate Communication means any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of its securities, including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the interim report and, where applicable, its summary interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.

各位股東：

中國山東高速金融集團有限公司（「本 公 司 」）

有關本公司之 2019 年中期報告（「是次公司通訊」）之發佈通知

本公司的是次公司通訊的中、英文版本已上載於本公司網站 http://www.csfg.com.hk及香港聯合交易所有限公司網站 www.hkexnews.hk（「聯交所網 站」），歡迎瀏覽。 閣下可在本公司網站閱覽是次公司通訊或在聯交所網站瀏覽有關文件。

（附註）

儘管 閣下早前曾向本公司作出公司通訊 收取方式的選擇，但仍可以隨時更改有關選擇，轉為以印刷本或以本公司網站或聯交所網站瀏覽公司通訊 （「網上方式」）。如閣下欲收取是次公司通訊之中英雙語印刷本，請閣下填妥在本函背面的申請表（「申請表」），並使用申請表下方的郵寄標籤（如

在香港投寄則無需貼上郵票），把申請表寄回本公司之香港股份過戶登記分處（「香港股份過户登記分處」），香港中央證券登記有限公司，地址為香 港灣仔皇后大道東183號合和中心17M樓。閣下同時亦可以電郵方式把申請（註明閣下的姓名、地址及要求）發送到 csfg.ecom@computershare.com.hk或

以書面方式通知香港股份過戶登記分處。

如閣下需要更改所選擇的公司通訊收取方式，請以電郵csfg.ecom@computershare.com.hk或以書面方式（註明閣下的姓名、地址及要求）送交到香港股份 過戶登記分處，以更改日後收取公司通訊之收取方式之選擇。如閣下已選擇以網上方式收取日後公司通訊（或被視為已同意以網上方式收取），但因任 何理由未能閱覽載於網站的是次公司通訊，我們將應閣下要求盡快向閣下寄上所要求的是次公司通訊的印刷本，費用全免。

如對本函內容有任何疑問，請致電香港股份過戶登記分處電話熱線(852) 2862 8688，辦公時間為星期一至五（香港公眾假期除外）上午 9 時正至下午 6 時正。

代 表 董 事 會

中國山東高速金融集團有限公司

公 司 秘 書

譚頌翔先生

謹 啓

2 0 1 9 年 9 月 2 5 日

附註： 公司通訊指本公司發出或將予發出以供其任何證券持有人參照或採取行動的任何文件，其中包括但不限於：(a)董事報告書、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及如適用，財務摘要報告

(b)中期報告及如適用，中期摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；及(f)委任代表表格。