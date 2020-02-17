China Shenghai Food : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Shenghai Food Holdings Company Limited

中國升海食品控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1676)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

This voluntary announcement was made by China Shenghai Food Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries (the "Group")).

In view of the outbreak of the new coronavirus (the "Epidemic") since January 2020, the market has magnificent demand on sterilizing products. The Group has received various enquiries from customers and requesting the Group to assist in finding the supply of sterilization products. In view of this, the Group actively seeks for suitable manufacturers and utilizes the Group's sales channels to sell sterilization products to more users, with a hope to contribute to the improvement of the Epidemic.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") announced that the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Quanzhou Junfeng Supply Chain Management Co., Ltd., has entered into a Cooperation Agreement on Ethanol Sterilization Products (the "Cooperation Agreement") with an independent third-party sterilization products manufacturer (the "Manufacturer") for the production and sale of ethanol sterilization products (the "Product").

According to the Cooperation Agreement, under the premise of benefiting the development of both parties, both parties shall exchange and share technology, talents, market information, and production bases to promote the success of the Products. Both parties shall cooperate on the production and sales of the Product through mutual sharing of production facilities and sales channels at the initial stage. The Group also plans to further sell the Product under its own brand and cooperate with the Manufacturer on a commissioned production basis.