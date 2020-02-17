Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China Shenghai Food : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 11:08pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Shenghai Food Holdings Company Limited

中國升海食品控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1676)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

This voluntary announcement was made by China Shenghai Food Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries (the "Group")).

In view of the outbreak of the new coronavirus (the "Epidemic") since January 2020, the market has magnificent demand on sterilizing products. The Group has received various enquiries from customers and requesting the Group to assist in finding the supply of sterilization products. In view of this, the Group actively seeks for suitable manufacturers and utilizes the Group's sales channels to sell sterilization products to more users, with a hope to contribute to the improvement of the Epidemic.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") announced that the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Quanzhou Junfeng Supply Chain Management Co., Ltd., has entered into a Cooperation Agreement on Ethanol Sterilization Products (the "Cooperation Agreement") with an independent third-party sterilization products manufacturer (the "Manufacturer") for the production and sale of ethanol sterilization products (the "Product").

According to the Cooperation Agreement, under the premise of benefiting the development of both parties, both parties shall exchange and share technology, talents, market information, and production bases to promote the success of the Products. Both parties shall cooperate on the production and sales of the Product through mutual sharing of production facilities and sales channels at the initial stage. The Group also plans to further sell the Product under its own brand and cooperate with the Manufacturer on a commissioned production basis.

- 1 -

At the same time, since the outbreak of the Epidemic, the Group's operations have been seriously affected, and customer demand for the Company's products has further declined. In addition, to ensure the health and safety of its employees and customers, the Group has suspended all product promotion activities, which will directly affect the Group's turnover and performance. Considering the impact of the Epidemic in various aspects, the Group believes that this opportunity should be taken to further expand its businesses other than food products in order to balance its business risks.

The Board considers that the cooperation under the Cooperation Agreement is established by the Group on normal commercial terms in the ordinary course of business, and the terms of the Cooperation Agreement are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the company and the shareholders as a whole.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By the Order of the Board

China Shenghai Food Holdings Company Limited

Liu Rongru

Joint-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Xiamen, the PRC, 18 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Liu Rongru and Ms. Li Jiayin; the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Li Dongfan; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Liu Dajin, Mr. Liu Junting and Mr. Pang Wai Ching.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

China Shenghai Food Holdings Company Ltd. published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 04:06:20 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:23aGSX TECHEDU : Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year of 2019
PR
12:22aDP World returns to full state ownership, takes on $8.1 billion debt
RE
12:16aLeddarTech Partners with COAST Autonomous at AV20 Silicon Valley from February 26-28, 2020 to Present and Demonstrate the Role of LiDAR in ADAS and Autonomous Driving Applications
GL
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:14aSUZUKI MOTOR : Partial amendments to “Reference for FY2019 (The 154th Fiscal Year) First Nine Months” and “FY2019 Financial Presentation (Third Quarter)”
PU
12:12aHSBC : sets new cost cutting, earnings targets after 2019 profit falls 33%
RE
12:11aSingapore builders seek force majeure advice as coronavirus causes labour crunch
RE
12:01aInnospec Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results
GL
12:01aGROVE VENTURES : Closes Second Fund with $120 Million in Commitments
BU
02/17HSBC : 2019 Net Profit Plunges 53%
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : Why Mess With a Winning Strategy? Investors Bet on Tech -- Update
2RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : India's Reliance to Merge Media, Distribution Businesses
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : sets new cost cutting, earnings targets after 2019 profit falls 33%
4GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED : General Motors to wind down Australia, New Zealand operations, sell Thai pl..
5INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : INTESA SANPAOLO : Makes EUR4.86 Billion Offer to Buy UBI Banca
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group