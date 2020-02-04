Log in
China Shun Ke Long : PROFIT WARNING ANNOUNCEMENT

02/04/2020 | 08:19am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA SHUN KE LONG HOLDINGS LIMITED

中國順客隆控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 974)

PROFIT WARNING ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made by China Shun Ke Long Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries collectively referred to as the "Group") pursuant to Rule

13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that, based on the preliminary assessment by the Group's management on the unaudited consolidated management accounts, the Group is expected to record a loss attributable to owners of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019 (the "Relevant Period") as compared with a profit attributable to owners of the Company for the corresponding period of last year.

Based on information currently available, such loss for the Relevant Period is mainly attributable to (i) the slight decrease in revenue under the competitive market on the retail and wholesale businesses; (ii) the decrease in other income such as promotion income and rental income under a adverse market conditions; (iii) the increase in expenses on the fostering of newly established supermarkets; and (iv) the increase in business operating costs such as rental, professional fees and labour costs.

The Company is still in the process of finalising the final results for the Group for the Relevant Period. The information contained in this announcement is only based on the preliminary review by the Group's management on the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the Relevant Period and is not based on any figures or information that has been audited or reviewed by the auditor of the Company. The final results announcement of the Group for the Relevant Period is expected to be published by the Company in late March 2020.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

China Shun Ke Long Holdings Limited

Sun Kin Ho Steven

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 4 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Sun Kin Ho Steven and Mr. Han Wei; the non-executive Director is Mr. Wang Fu Lin; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chong Kin Ho, Mr. Tung Chia Hung Michael and Mr. Chen Cheng Lien.

Disclaimer

China Shun Ke Long Holdings Ltd. published this content on 04 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2020 13:18:06 UTC
