China Smarter Energy : (1) CHANGE OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; AND (2) CHANGE OF CHAIRMAN OF NOMINATION COMMITTEE OF THE COMPANY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE AND PROCESS AGENT

CHINA SMARTER ENERGY GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 國 智 慧 能 源 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1004)

CHANGE OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD;

AND CHANGE OF CHAIRMAN OF NOMINATION COMMITTEE OF THE COMPANY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE AND

PROCESS AGENT

The Board hereby announces that with effective from 30 August 2019,

Mr. Sun Liang resigned as an Executive Director and Chairman of the Board; Mr. Ko Tin Kwok, an Executive Director and Vice Chairman of the Board, resigned as the chairman of Nomination Committee of the Company and an Authorised Representative and the Process Agent; and Mr. Zhang Liang, an Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, has been appointed as Chairman of the Board, the chairman of Nomination Committee of the Company and an Authorised Representative and the Process Agent.

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that with effect from 30 August 2019: -

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF THE COMPANY

1. Mr. Sun Liang ("Mr. Sun") resigned as an Executive Director and Chairman of the Board of the Company as he would like to spend more time to pursue his own business.

Mr. Sun has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no other matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.