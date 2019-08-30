Log in
China Smarter Energy : (1) CHANGE OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; AND (2) CHANGE OF CHAIRMAN OF NOMINATION COMMITTEE OF THE COMPANY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE AND PROCESS AGENT

08/30/2019 | 09:22am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA SMARTER ENERGY GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 國 智 慧 能 源 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1004)

    1. CHANGE OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD;
      AND
  2. CHANGE OF CHAIRMAN OF NOMINATION COMMITTEE OF THE COMPANY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE AND

PROCESS AGENT

The Board hereby announces that with effective from 30 August 2019,

  1. Mr. Sun Liang resigned as an Executive Director and Chairman of the Board;
  2. Mr. Ko Tin Kwok, an Executive Director and Vice Chairman of the Board, resigned as the chairman of Nomination Committee of the Company and an Authorised Representative and the Process Agent; and
  3. Mr. Zhang Liang, an Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, has been appointed as Chairman of the Board, the chairman of Nomination Committee of the Company and an Authorised Representative and the Process Agent.

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that with effect from 30 August 2019: -

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF THE COMPANY

1. Mr. Sun Liang ("Mr. Sun") resigned as an Executive Director and Chairman of the Board of the Company as he would like to spend more time to pursue his own business.

Mr. Sun has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no other matter relating to his resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

1

RESIGNATION OF THE CHAIRMAN OF NOMINATION COMMITTEE OF THE COMPANY AND AN AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE AND PROCESS AGENT

2. Mr. Ko Tin Kwok ("Mr. Ko"), an Executive Director and Vice Chairman of the Board, has resigned as the chairman of Nomination Committee of the Company, an Authorised Representative and the Process Agent.

APPOINTMENT OF CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF THE COMPANY, THE CHAIRMAN OF NOMINATION COMMITTEE OF THE COMPANY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE AND PROCESS AGENT

3. Mr. Zhang Liang ("Mr. Zhang"), an Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, was appointment as Chairman of the Board of the Company, chairman of Nomination Committee of the Company and an authorised representative of the Company under Rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Authorised Representative") and the authorised representative to accept service of process or notice on behalf of the Company in Hong Kong (the "Process Agent") under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) in place of Mr. Ko.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to extend its gratitude to Mr. Sun for his efforts and valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure of offices in the Company and welcome Mr. Zhang on his appointments as the Chairman of the board.

By order of the Board

China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Limited

Zhang Liang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 30 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Zhang Liang, Mr. Ko Tin Kwok, Mr. Hu Hanyang and Mr. Weng Xiaoquan are the executive Directors of the Company; and Mr. Fok Ho Yin, Thomas, Mr. Li Hui and Mr. Lam Cheung Mau are the independent non-executive Directors of the Company.

2

Disclaimer

China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 13:21:00 UTC
