China Smarter Energy : (1) CHANGE OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; AND (2) CHANGE OF CHAIRMAN OF NOMINATION COMMITTEE OF THE COMPANY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE AND PROCESS AGENT

RESIGNATION OF THE CHAIRMAN OF NOMINATION COMMITTEE OF THE COMPANY AND AN AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE AND PROCESS AGENT
2. Mr. Ko Tin Kwok ("Mr. Ko"), an Executive Director and Vice Chairman of the Board, has resigned as the chairman of Nomination Committee of the Company, an Authorised Representative and the Process Agent.
APPOINTMENT OF CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF THE COMPANY, THE CHAIRMAN OF NOMINATION COMMITTEE OF THE COMPANY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE AND PROCESS AGENT
3. Mr. Zhang Liang ("Mr. Zhang"), an Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, was appointment as Chairman of the Board of the Company, chairman of Nomination Committee of the Company and an authorised representative of the Company under Rule 3.05 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Authorised Representative") and the authorised representative to accept service of process or notice on behalf of the Company in Hong Kong (the "Process Agent") under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) in place of Mr. Ko.
The Board would like to take this opportunity to extend its gratitude to Mr. Sun for his efforts and valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure of offices in the Company and welcome Mr. Zhang on his appointments as the Chairman of the board.
By order of the Board
China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Limited
Zhang Liang
Chairman
Hong Kong, 30 August 2019
As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Zhang Liang, Mr. Ko Tin Kwok, Mr. Hu Hanyang and Mr. Weng Xiaoquan are the executive Directors of the Company; and Mr. Fok Ho Yin, Thomas, Mr. Li Hui and Mr. Lam Cheung Mau are the independent non-executive Directors of the Company.