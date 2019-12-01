China Smarter Energy : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Also, the Group has initiated a lawsuit against Hongxiang New Materials Company Limited* （宏祥新材料及股份有限公司）("Hongxiang") for the recovery of, inter alia, electricity

charges and late payment fee（滯納金）in the aggregate amount of RMB10,533,130.7 (equivalent to approximately HK$11,586,443.8) pursuant to a rooftop rental agreement dated

28 August 2015 and its supplemental agreement dated 6 June 2017 entered into between Hongxiang and Dezhou Miaoli New Energy Company Limited*（德州妙理新能源有限公

司）, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Company will keep its shareholders and potential investors informed of any significant development of the Petition, the Statutory Demand and the above legal proceedings. Further announcement(s) will be made as and when appropriate.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Limited

Zhang Liang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 29 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Zhang Liang, Mr. Ko Tin Kwok, Mr. Hu Hanyang and Mr. Weng Xiaoquan are the executive directors of the Company; and Mr. Fok Ho Yin, Thomas, Mr. Li Hui and Mr. Lam Cheung Mau are the independent non-executive directors of the Company.