China Smarter Energy : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

0
12/01/2019 | 06:28am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA SMARTER ENERGY GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

中 國 智 慧 能 源 集 團 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1004)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

This announcement is made by China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis. The purpose of this announcement is to keep the shareholders of the Company and potential investors informed of the latest business development of the Group.

  1. WINDING UP PETITION AND SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT
    The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") wishes to announce that on 19 November 2019, the Company received a petition (the "Petition") issued in the Court of First Instance of the High Court of Hong Kong (the "High Court") by Haitong Global Investment SPC III (acting on behalf of and for the account of Haitong Dynamic Investment Fund II S.P.) being the petitioner (the "Petitioner") against the Company that the Company may be wound up by the High Court on the ground that the Company is unable to pay its debts. The Petition concerns a sum of US$19,620,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$153,036,000), being the outstanding principal amount of the convertible bonds issued by the Company to Haitong International Financial Products Limited together with interest accrued thereon.
    The Petition is scheduled to be heard at the High Court on 8 January 2020.
    In connection with the Petition, a settlement agreement (the "Settlement Agreement") was entered into on 29 November 2019 between, inter alia, the Petitioner and the Company whereby it was agreed that:-
    1. the Company shall effect payment of US$20,477,583.33 (equivalent to approximately HK$159,725,149.97) (the "Settlement Sum") to the Petitioner in full and final settlement of all the Company's obligations in relation to the convertible bonds;
    2. upon signing of the Settlement Agreement and upon receipt of the first instalment of the Settlement Sum by the Petitioner, the parties shall execute a consent summons and take any necessary action to adjourn the Petition until full payment of the Settlement Sum with no order as to costs; and

1

  1. the Petitioner shall upon receipt of full payment of the Settlement Sum, fully release and discharge the Company from any and all claims and liabilities in relation to the convertible bonds.

As at the date of this announcement, the Company has effected payment of the first instalment of the Settlement Sum and the parties shall execute a consent summons to adjourn the Petition to a date after the final payment of the instalments to the Petitioner.

  1. STATUTORY DEMAND
    The Board wishes to announce that on 14 November 2019, the Company received a statutory demand (the "Statutory Demand") issued by the legal representative of Cheer Hope Holdings Limited ("Cheer Hope") pursuant to section 178(1)(a) of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong) in respect of an alleged claim for a total amount of US$26,401,747.22 (equivalent to approximately HK$205,933,628.32) (the "Debt"), being, inter alia, the unpaid principal amount of the coupon bonds issued by the Company to Cheer Hope together with interest accrued thereon.
    If the Company fails to repay the Debt within three weeks after the date of service of the Statutory Demand, a winding-up order may be made in respect of the Company.
    The Company is seeking legal advice on the matter and will adopt all effective measures to safeguard the interest of investors and the Company.
  2. LITIGATION CASES
    The Board wishes to announce that on 11 November 2019, Jinchang Disheng Solar Energy Company Limited*（金昌迪生太陽能發電有限公司）("Jinchang Disheng"), an
    indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, received an arbitration petition dated 11 October 2019 from Gansu Jintai Electricity Company Limited*（甘肅錦泰電力有限責 任公司）("Gansu Jintai") due to, inter alia, an alleged late payment on the part of Jinchang Disheng and a third party in aggregate of RMB21,985,500 (equivalent to approximately HK$24,184,050) pursuant to various service agreements entered into between, inter alia, Jinchang Disheng and Gansu Jintai. On 7 November 2019, the bank account of Jinchang Disheng was ordered by the court to be frozen.
    The legal process of the aforesaid case is in the preliminary stage. The Group is seeking legal advice on the aforesaid case and evaluating the potential impact. The Group is concurrently in the process of negotiating with Gansu Jintai for a settlement and an amicable disposal of the matter. As at the date of this announcement, no settlement regarding the aforesaid case has been reached.

2

Also, the Group has initiated a lawsuit against Hongxiang New Materials Company Limited* （宏祥新材料及股份有限公司）("Hongxiang") for the recovery of, inter alia, electricity

charges and late payment fee（滯納金）in the aggregate amount of RMB10,533,130.7 (equivalent to approximately HK$11,586,443.8) pursuant to a rooftop rental agreement dated

28 August 2015 and its supplemental agreement dated 6 June 2017 entered into between Hongxiang and Dezhou Miaoli New Energy Company Limited*（德州妙理新能源有限公

司）, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Company will keep its shareholders and potential investors informed of any significant development of the Petition, the Statutory Demand and the above legal proceedings. Further announcement(s) will be made as and when appropriate.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Limited

Zhang Liang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 29 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Zhang Liang, Mr. Ko Tin Kwok, Mr. Hu Hanyang and Mr. Weng Xiaoquan are the executive directors of the Company; and Mr. Fok Ho Yin, Thomas, Mr. Li Hui and Mr. Lam Cheung Mau are the independent non-executive directors of the Company.

  • for identification purpose only

3

Disclaimer

China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 01 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2019 11:27:01 UTC
