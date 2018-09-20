China Soft Power Technology : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO 2018 INTERIM REPORT (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Soft Power Technology Holdings Limited ʕ਷ழྼɢ߅ҦණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 139)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO 2018 INTERIM REPORT

Reference is made to the interim report ("2018 Interim Report") of China Soft Power Technology Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries as the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2018. The board of directors ("Board") of the Company would like to provide additional information in respect of the Group's investments as disclosed in 2018 Interim Report, as follows:

SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENTS

As at 30 June 2018, the Group maintained a portfolio of equity investments with total carrying amount of approximately HK$2,104.5 million. The details of the portfolio of equity investments as at 30 June 2018 are set out as follows:

Equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive income

572 Future World Financial Holdings Limited

1004 China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Limited

1141 CMBC Capital Holdings Limited

1 2 3

2,174,933,636

69,790,000 3,869,535,829

18.78% 0.74% 8.45%

11.28% 2.87% 72.45%

(266,457) 274,042

2,808 69,790

(298,141) 1,760,639

Total

(561,790) 2,104,471

Equity investments at fair value through profit or loss

388

HKEx

4

91

0.00%

0.00% - 21

Total - 21

Notes:

1. Future World Financial Holdings Limited (the "Future World") together with its subsidiaries (the "Future World Group") are principally engaged in (i) securities trading and investment; (ii) provision of financing services; (iii) investment property in Hong Kong; (iv) e-commerce business; and (v) trading business and related services. As mentioned in its interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2018, Future World Group recorded a total revenue, net realised gain from securities trading and investments and other income amount to approximately HK$23.7 million for the period. Future World Group's reported a net loss of approximately HK$31.8 million attributable to shareholders of Future World. The basic and diluted loss per share are HK0.31 cents for the period. As at 30 June 2018, the unaudited consolidated net asset value of Future World Group was approximately HK$1,631.5 million.

2. China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Limited (the "China Smarter") together with its subsidiaries (the "China Smarter Group") are principally engaged in (i) clean energy business and (ii) investment business. As mentioned in its annual report for the year ended 31 March 2018, China Smarter Group recorded a total revenue and other income amount to approximately HK$354.7 million for the year. China Smarter Group's reported a net loss of approximately HK$236.7 million attributable to shareholders of China Smarter. The basic and diluted loss per share are HK2.53 cents for the year. As at 31 March 2018, the audited consolidated net asset value of China Smarter Group was approximately HK$1,931.9 million.

3. CMBC Capital Holdings Limited (the "CMBC") together with its subsidiaries (the "CMBC Group") are principally engaged in (i) securities business, (ii) investment and financing and (iii) asset management and advisory business. As mentioned in its interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 June 2018, CMBC Group recorded a total revenue and other income of approximately HK$347.4 million for the period. CMBC Group's reported a net profit of approximately HK$100.4 million attributable to shareholders of CMBC. The basic and diluted earnings per share were both HK0.22 cents. As at 30 June 2018, the unaudited consolidated net asset value of CMBC Group was approximately HK$1,096.2 million.

4. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEx") together with its subsidiaries (the "HKEx Group") own and operate the only stock and futures markets in Hong Kong and clearing houses. As mentioned in its interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2018, the HKEx Group's total revenue and other income amounted to HK$8,194 million. HKEx Group's reported a net profit of approximately HK$5,041 million attributable to shareholders of HKEx. The basic earnings per share was HK$4.07 and diluted earnings per share was HK$4.06. As at 30 June 2018, the unaudited consolidated net asset value of HKEx Group was approximately HK$40,734 million.

Save as disclosed in this announcement, the remaining contents of the 2018 Interim Report remain unchanged.

