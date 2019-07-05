China Soft Power Technology : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT INCREASE IN SHAREHOLDING BY SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

INCREASE IN SHAREHOLDING BY

SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER

This is a voluntary announcement made by Central Wealth Group Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') to inform its shareholders and potential investors in relation to the increase in shareholding by a substantial shareholder, Mr. Chen Xiangru (''Mr. Chen'').

The Company was informed that Mr. Chen acquired 38,822,000 ordinary shares of the Company (the ''Shares'') at an average price of HK$0.0755 each on 5 July 2019 (the ''Acquisition'').

Immediately prior to the Acquisition, Mr. Chen was interested in 2,178,462,548 Shares, representing approximately 14.80% of the total issued share capital of the Company. Immediately after the Acquisition, Mr. Chen was interested in 2,217,284,548 Shares, representing approximately 15.07% of the total issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement.

The Board considers that the increase in shareholding by Mr. Chen, substantial shareholder of the Company, demonstrates his confidence in the prospects of the Company.

