China Soft Power Technology : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT REDUCTION OF SHAREHOLDING BY SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT REDUCTION OF SHAREHOLDING BY SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER

10/02/2019 | 07:09am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 139)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

REDUCTION OF SHAREHOLDING

BY SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER

This is a voluntary announcement made by Central Wealth Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") to inform its shareholders and potential investors in relation to the reduction of shareholding by a substantial shareholder, Mr. Chen Xiangru ("Mr. Chen").

On 16 August 2019, Mr. Chen filed a notice to the Disclosure of Interests Online System that he had disposed of 620,004,000 ordinary shares of the Company (the "Shares") at an average price of HK$0.0850 per Share on 14 August 2019 (the "Disposal").

Immediately prior to the Disposal, Mr. Chen was interested in 2,685,696,548 Shares, representing approximately 18.25% of the total issued share capital of the Company. Immediately after the Disposal, Mr. Chen was interested in 2,065,692,548 Shares, representing approximately 14.03% of the total issued share capital of the Company.

The Company is not aware of any further change in shareholding of Mr. Chen since the Disposal. As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Chen remains a substantial shareholder of the Company.

On behalf of the Board

Central Wealth Group Holdings Limited

Chen Xiaodong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 2 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following Directors:

Executive Directors

Independent non-executive Directors

Mr. Chen Xiaodong (Chairman)

Mr. Kwok Chi Kwong

Mr. Xu Ke (Chief Executive Officer)

Mr. Wu Ming

Mr. Yu Qingrui

Mr. Liu Hongwei

Ms. Lam Hay Yin

Disclaimer

China Soft Power Technology Holdings Limited published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 11:08:09 UTC
