China Steps up Efforts to Ease Food Inflation

08/29/2019 | 10:55pm EDT

BEIJING--China has enhanced efforts to help its consumers deal with surging food prices and vowed to boost food supplies, officials said.

Local authorities have given about 2.4 billion yuan ($336 million) in subsidies to people in need since April, state media reported Thursday, citing the National Development and Reform Commission.

The country's top economic planning agency will increase the amount of government subsidies if inflation strengthens further, according to state media.

China's main inflation gauge rose 2.8% in July from a year earlier, the strongest pace in 17 months, with food prices surging 9.1% on year, official data showed earlier. Pork prices, which rose 27% last month, hit new highs this month due to an outbreak of African swine fever.

The Ministry of Commerce said Thursday that it would start supplying frozen pork, beef and mutton from the central government's reserves, adding Beijing will also boost imports.

China's trade spat with the U.S. has little impact on its pork supply as U.S. imports account for just 0.16% of total Chinese pork imports, the People's Daily reported Friday, citing Xin Guochang, an official with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

China largely relies on domestic production for the majority of its pork supply, the official was cited as saying.

--Liyan Qi

