China Success Finance : CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

China Success Finance Group Holdings Limited

中國金融發展（控股）有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3623)

CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Success Finance Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the Company's principal place of business in Hong Kong has been changed to 604, 6/Floor, Tesbury Centre, 28 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong with effect from 25 September 2019.

By order of the Board

China Success Finance Group Holdings Limited

Zhang Tiewei

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 25 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises (i) five executive directors, namely, Mr. Zhang Tiewei, Mr. Li Bin, Ms. Dai Jing, Mr. Xu Kaiying and Mr. Pang Haoquan, (ii) one non-executive director, namely, Mr. He Darong, and (iii) four independent non-executive directors, namely, Mr. Tsang Hung Kei, Mr. Au Tien Chee Arthur, Mr. Xu Yan and Mr. Zhou Xiaojiang.