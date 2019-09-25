China Success Finance : CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

Log in
CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

09/25/2019 | 10:33am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Success Finance Group Holdings Limited

中國金融發展（控股）有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 3623)

CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Success Finance Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the Company's principal place of business in Hong Kong has been changed to 604, 6/Floor, Tesbury Centre, 28 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong with effect from 25 September 2019.

By order of the Board

China Success Finance Group Holdings Limited

Zhang Tiewei

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 25 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises (i) five executive directors, namely, Mr. Zhang Tiewei, Mr. Li Bin, Ms. Dai Jing, Mr. Xu Kaiying and Mr. Pang Haoquan, (ii) one non-executive director, namely, Mr. He Darong, and (iii) four independent non-executive directors, namely, Mr. Tsang Hung Kei, Mr. Au Tien Chee Arthur, Mr. Xu Yan and Mr. Zhou Xiaojiang.

Disclaimer

China Success Finance Group Holdings Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 14:32:06 UTC
