China Success Finance : COMPLETION OF THE ALTERATIONS OF THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE CONVERTIBLE BONDS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Success Finance Group Holdings Limited ʕ਷ږፄ೯࢝€છٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3623)

COMPLETION OF THE ALTERATIONS OF THE TERMS AND

CONDITIONS OF THE CONVERTIBLE BONDS

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company respectively dated 27 December 2018 (the "Supplemental Deed Announcement") and 31 December 2018 (the "Supplemental Announcement") in relation to the alternations to the terms and conditions of the Convertible Bonds. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Supplemental Deed Announcement and the Supplemental Announcement.

The Board is pleased to announce that all conditions precedent under the Supplemental Deed of Amendment were fulfilled and the completion took place on 11 January 2019 after trading hours.

Assuming there is no change in the existing shareholding of the Company and no adjustment to the Adjusted Conversion Price, a total of 77,064,200 Conversion Shares will be allotted and issued to the Purchaser upon the exercise of the Conversion Rights in full, representing approximately 14.69% of the issued capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement and approximately 12.81% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the issue and allotment of the Conversion Shares.

By order of the Board

China Success Finance Group Holdings Limited

Li Bin

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 11 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises (i) five executive directors, namely, Mr. Zhang Tiewei, Mr. Li Bin, Ms. Dai Jing, Mr. Xu Kaiying and Mr. Pang Haoquan, (ii) one non-executive director, namely, Mr. He Darong, and (iii) four independent non-executive directors, namely, Mr. Tsang Hung Kei, Mr. Au Tien Chee Arthur, Mr. Xu Yan and Mr. Zhou Xiaojiang.