China Sweetens Its Cloud Offer in U.S. Trade Talks -- Update

By Yoko Kubota and Lingling Wei

BEIJING--China sweetened an offer to open its cloud-computing sector to foreign companies, in a bid to forge a trade deal after U.S. negotiators rejected an earlier proposal as inadequate, said people briefed about the negotiations.

In last week's face-to-face talks in Washington, Chinese negotiators led by Vice Premier Liu He revised an earlier offer on cloud-computing access, proposing to issue more licenses that businesses need to operate data centers and to lift the 50% equity cap that limits ownership for certain foreign cloud-service providers, the people said. Both sides continue to haggle over the issues this week via videoconference, one of the people said.

The fresh concessions are aimed at reaching a compromise the U.S. negotiating team is pressuring Beijing to make to strike an overall trade deal. Both sides are trying to winnow remaining sticking points; Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday that the two sides have agreed to set up enforcement offices to monitor compliance with an eventual deal, suggesting progress on one stumbling block.

As both sides work through final items, cloud computing, data handling and other issues surrounding the technology sector are now at the forefront of negotiations.

Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp., Apple Inc. and others have invested millions of dollars or more to provide cloud services in China, but are hampered by regulations. Better access would potentially allow them to enlarge their presence, take a bigger chunk of the market and help President Donald Trump meet a goal of reducing the U.S. trade deficit with China.

The new Chinese offer seeks to improve a proposal Premier Li Keqiang floated last month at a meeting with global corporate chieftains in Beijing. Mr. Li proposed a trial liberalization, saying foreign cloud companies could operate without a domestic partner in a free-trade zone.

U.S. negotiators, technology companies and industry groups panned that proposal, viewing it as weak and unrealistic, the people said. By requiring them to operate in a free-trade zone, foreign companies might have to move their existing operations, said Jacob Parker, vice president of the U.S.-China Business Council. "The costs of doing so would be prohibitive," he said.

Questions still remain over the details of the latest Chinese proposal, the people said, such as how quickly the equity caps would be removed, and whether the removal would be confined to certain geographical areas, such as a free-trade zone.

Earlier this week, some U.S. cloud-computing companies including Amazon and Microsoft met with officials from China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology to discuss issues surrounding China's cloud market, people familiar with the matter said. The information technology ministry is one of China's main regulators for the cloud industry.

Representatives for Amazon and Microsoft declined to comment. The information technology ministry, China's State Council Information Office and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

The timing of a deal and a potential summit between Mr. Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping remains uncertain, though the U.S. president said last week that the two governments are aiming to conclude an agreement in the next four weeks, plus additional time to complete paperwork.

Both sides are still looking at Mr. Trump's Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, as a possible location for a summit, and for now, the Chinese side isn't pushing for a state visit for Mr. Xi, according to people familiar with the matter.

Cloud platforms provide users with data storage, computing and networking resources over the internet, reducing the need for on-site servers.

Among the U.S. cloud operators, Amazon, whose Amazon Web Services cloud business accounts for about 10% of its net sales, is pushing the hardest for liberalization, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the issue.

China's cloud infrastructure services market is worth around $2 billion, according to research firm Canalys. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.'s cloud unit is the market leader with a 47% market share, while AWS is a distant fourth with 6%, Canalys estimates.

Currently, foreign companies face several restrictions limiting their cloud operations. For software services, foreign companies generally have to form joint ventures with Chinese partners, though foreign ownership is capped at 50%. When it comes to other areas including storage, networking and other infrastructure services, foreigners are barred outright, and usually end up licensing their technology to Chinese firms

On top of that, under a stringent cybersecurity law, cloud-computing companies must store data in China and are prohibited from moving data overseas. That law is generally assumed to include cloud computing among critical information infrastructure, necessitating that all data remain within the country.

Given the regulatory hurdles, some foreign companies have formed partnerships with local cloud companies, licensing technologies and have them run data centers in China.

Amazon Web Services, for example, partners with Beijing Sinnet Technology Co. to operate the AWS China cloud-computing service in the Beijing region. Sinnet owns the hardware while AWS says it provides technology, guidance and expertise to Sinnet.

The U.S. and China are also negotiating whether China would remove certain restrictions on cross-border data transfers and whether it can loosen the cybersecurity law. So far China has been reluctant to relax its rules to allow foreign companies to transfer data across its borders, the people briefed on the matter said.

Bob Davis and Lekai Liu contributed to this article.

