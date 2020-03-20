China TH Capital : Honored as "Best Equity Financing Deal" of The Asset's Triple A Regional Awards, an authoritative award in Asia-Pacific

HONG KONG, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asset, an Asia's authoritative media, announced the "Triple A Sustainable Capital Markets Regional Awards". China TH Capital, a leading investment bank in China was awarded the "Best Equity Financing Deal" because of its exclusive financial advisor role in the $1.5 billion equity financing of Chehaoduo (the parent company of Guazi.com, the largest used-car platform and Maodou). It became the only primary market investment bank awarded from China in this regional selection.

It's another APAC prestigious award China TH Capital won in financial industry after winning the "Best Deals of 2019" in FinanceAsia Achievement Awards. Therefore, China TH Capital became the only primary market investment bank to scoop two prestigious awards at the same time since 2017 in China.

"Triple A Regional Awards" is a prominent selection in APAC. As Asia's multi-media platform with a global reach to issuers and institutional investors active in Asia's capital markets, The Asset and The Asset Triple A Awards shine the spotlight on the defining deals of the year in consultation with the market, including issuers, investors and intermediaries.

The award winners also included other international investment banks, such as Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, including deals like Alibaba's HK IPO, Tencent US$6 billion corporate bond deal and COFCO International US$2.3 billion loan deal.

The board of editors at The Asset reviewed: "The US$1.5 billion equity financing arranged for the Chehaoduo Group – the largest private placement deal in China in 2019 – was transformational as it enabled the company to become China's largest and the world's second largest used car and new car trading platform. China TH Capital acted as the financial adviser for the transaction."

Over the past decade, Chinese new economy entrepreneurs have led the global internet and technology innovation. The next decade will witness the China's experience and capital being injected to rest of the world. As a player of the"the new Age of Discovery", China TH Capital announced the new vision - a world-class investment bank in the end of 2019. It assisted deals in global emerging markets as financial advisor, such as India social media ShareChat and Southeast Asia used car transaction platform Carsome, in raising money from Chinese investors. It also has advised leading companies all over the emerging markets including India, Southeast Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America since 2019.

Wallace Guo, managing partner of China TH Capital said, "We are truly honored to be granted this award by one of Asia's most prestigious publications, a plaque in recognition of our research driven and deep empowerment model for the past eight years. Nowadays, with the coronavirus spreading quickly globally, the fundraise of startups is under greater pressure and thus startups require investment bank with higher capability. With the abundant deal experiences, we can provide capital ensuring for Chinese and emerging market's startups and will continue to enlighten more business leaders in even such a tough economic time."

Since its foundation in 2012, China TH Capital has served over 100 startups to raise more than US$17 billion in the primary market. Its long-term clients include Pinduoduo, Soyoung, Cango and 51 Credit Card, Guazi.com, Manbang, Kuaidi Dache, Renrendai, Zuoyebang.com, Lixiang Automotive, G7, TuSimple, CassTime, SHEIN, ShareChat, Geek+, Knowbox, Xiaozhu.com, Aihuishou, Horizon Robotics, Teld New Energy etc., which are all top leading players in new economy.

