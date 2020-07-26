China: The Bubble That Never Pops' Review: Arrested Development

By Edward Chancellor

A decade ago, short seller Jim Chanos claimed that China was on a "treadmill to hell." But despite several financial upsets, Beijing has avoided a serious economic crisis. "China: The Bubble That Never Pops" examines why the China doom-mongers got it wrong. Thomas Orlik suggests that bears like Mr. Chanos didn't adequately consider the powerful tools that Beijing could employ to keep the show on the road. That's a fair point. But to this day China's economy remains extremely unbalanced, with a financial system propped up by a real-estate bubble.

Mr. Orlik, the chief economist at Bloomberg LP and formerly a Journal correspondent based in China, has no illusions about the damaging effects of credit-fueled stimulus, in particular the stimulus launched by Beijing in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. "State-owned industrial giants went deep into debt, paying for new steel mills, coal mines and cement kilns, adding to already burgeoning overcapacity," he writes. "Real estate developers painted their balance sheets in red ink, borrowing to build ghost towns of unsold property. Local governments dodged the regulations intended to keep public debt under control, creating opaque investment vehicles to borrow off the books."

The Chinese juggernaut didn't collapse under the weight of these problems but chugged onward, if at a progressively slower pace. Mr. Orlik points to a high savings rate, which freed the country from dependence on foreign lenders. Capital controls trapped those savings in the domestic financial system, providing near-limitless resources for banks to lend. China also enjoys the "advantage of backwardness." As economic output per head remains less than a third of the U.S. level, there's still plenty of ground to catch up. Yet high savings didn't save Japan after 1990 from decades of economic stagnation. Nor are capital controls in themselves a source of economic growth.

Mr. Orlik's broader argument rests on the notion that what he calls "the unusual resources of a Leninist party state" provide Beijing with an unusually broad range of policy options and that Xi Jinping's government has used its great powers wisely.

In January 2016, the People's Daily ran a front-page story in which an unnamed economist, commonly believed to be President Xi's adviser Liu He, called for reducing surplus industrial capacity, unsold properties and excessive debt. There followed an assault on "zombie" companies, as loss-making steelmakers were forced to merge and coal mines to close. "Financial stability," intoned President Xi in the summer of 2017, "is the basis for national stability." Soon after, nonperforming loans were written down by state banks or swapped for equity stakes. Lending in the informal or "shadow" banking system was reined in.

Mr. Orlik contends that these reforms have succeeded. China's credit growth slowed sharply, and lending outside of the formal banking system tailed off. Yet much of the de-leveraging involved smoke and mirrors. Debts owed on local government investment projects were reclassified as corporate loans. New economic imbalances appeared. Consumer spending was buoyed by a massive increase in household debt. The failure last year of Baoshang Bank, a small regional lender, serves as a reminder that financial risks have not disappeared. Besides, China has yet to get off the investment treadmill. Rust-belt provinces forced to shutter inefficient industries returned to construction spending.

Interest rates may have been freed from state control in recent years, but easy money remains. As Mr. Orlik notes, "artificially low interest rates made it cheap to borrow, providing funds for projects that had little commercial rationale." At the start of last year, China's total indebtedness was estimated at upward of 250% of GDP. This is a very large amount of debt for a developing economy to bear. A new round of stimulus spending after the coronavirus outbreak has pushed debt levels even higher. To keep this mountain of debt from crashing down, China relies on its property market.

"Real estate," says Mr. Orlik, "is the ballast that keeps the economic ship afloat." More than a fifth of economic output is related to real estate. Property collateralizes much of the lending in the bloated financial system. For years, commentators have fretted about an epic real-estate bubble. Home prices in top cities are among the highest in the world. Ghost towns may fill with residents over time, but large inventories of empty new housing persist, and many properties acquired for investment purposes remain vacant. Mr. Orlik claims that there are enough empty apartments to house Canada's entire population.

If real estate is the "bubble that never pops," the reason is that high interest rates have never been applied for any length of time. At the first sign of weakness, the monetary tourniquet is loosened. Officials employ a variety of administrative measures to cool overheating markets and revive depressed ones -- for instance, minimum down payments for home buyers are tweaked up and down. Beijing's implicit commitment to prevent home prices falling has led most Chinese citizens to consider property a one-way bet. Moral hazard -- the belief that the authorities won't allow a bubble to burst -- has been a feature of all great speculative bubbles. China is no different.

"China: The Bubble That Never Pops" contains a fine account of the country's economic development over recent decades. Mr. Orlik writes well, combining an economist's top-down analysis with a reporter's eye for fine detail. His arguments are judiciously balanced but often leave the reader sitting on the fence. More irritating are repeated assertions of the competence of Beijing's mandarins. "If China's leaders appear confident in their abilities," Mr. Orlik gushes, "there's a reason for that." Much the same used to be said of Japanese policy makers. As to whether China's is a bubble that will never pop, the comment attributed to Premier Zhou Enlai, in another context, springs to mind: "It's too early to say."

Mr. Chancellor is the author of "Devil Take the Hindmost: A History of Financial Speculation."