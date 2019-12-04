China Tianbao Development : PARTIAL EXERCISE OF THE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION, STABILIZING ACTIONS AND END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the prospectus dated October 30, 2019 (the ''Prospectus'') issued by China Tianbao Group Development Company Limited (中國天保集 團發展有限公司) (the ''Company'').

CHINA TIANBAO GROUP DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED

中 國 天 保 集 團 發 展 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1427)

PARTIAL EXERCISE OF

THE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION, STABILIZING ACTIONS AND

END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD

PARTIAL EXERCISE OF THE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

The Company announces that the Over-allotment Option described in the Prospectus was partially exercised by the Joint Global Coordinators, on behalf of the International Underwriters, on December 4, 2019, in respect of an aggregate of 9,456,000 Offer Shares (the ''Over-allotmentShares''), representing 4.73% of the total number of the Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering to cover the over-allocation in the International Offering. The Over-allotment Shares will be allotted and issued by the Company at HK$2.50 per Share (exclusive of brokerage of 1.0%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%), being the Offer Price per Offer Share under the Global Offering.