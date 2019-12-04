|
China Tianbao Development : PARTIAL EXERCISE OF THE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION, STABILIZING ACTIONS AND END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD
12/04/2019 | 09:39am EST
PARTIAL EXERCISE OF THE OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION
The Company announces that the Over-allotment Option described in the Prospectus was partially exercised by the Joint Global Coordinators, on behalf of the International Underwriters, on December 4, 2019, in respect of an aggregate of 9,456,000 Offer Shares (the ''Over-allotmentShares''), representing 4.73% of the total number of the Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering to cover the over-allocation in the International Offering. The Over-allotment Shares will be allotted and issued by the Company at HK$2.50 per Share (exclusive of brokerage of 1.0%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%), being the Offer Price per Offer Share under the Global Offering.
STABILIZING ACTIONS AND END OF STABILIZATION PERIOD
The Company further announces that the stabilization period in connection with the Global Offering ended on December 4, 2019, being the 30th day after the last day for the lodging of applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering. The stabilizing actions undertaken by Guotai Junan Securities (Hong Kong) Limited as the Stabilization Manager, its affiliates or any person acting for it during the stabilization period were:
-
the over-allocation of an aggregate of 30,000,000 Offer Shares in the International Offering, representing 15% of the total number of the Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering (before any exercise of the Over-allotment Option);
-
the borrowing of an aggregate of 30,000,000 Shares by Guotai Junan Securities (Hong Kong) Limited, the Stabilization Manager, from Jixiang International Industrial pursuant to the Stock Borrowing Agreement (as defined in the Company's announcement dated November 8, 2019) to cover the over-allocation in the International Offering. Such Shares will be returned and redelivered to Jixiang International Industrial in accordance with the terms of the Stock Borrowing Agreement;
-
successive market purchases of an aggregate of 20,544,000 Shares at a price of HK$2.50 per Share (exclusive of brokerage of 1.0%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%), representing approximately 10.27% of the total number of Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering before any exercise of the Over-allotment Option;
-
the partial exercise of the Over-allotment Option by the Joint Global Coordinators, on behalf of the International Underwriters, on December 4, 2019, in respect of an aggregate of 9,456,000 Offer Shares, representing 4.73% of the total number of the Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering before any exercise of the Over-allotment Option, at the Offer Price per Offer Share, to facilitate the return to Jixiang International Industrial of the borrowed Shares which were used to cover the over-allocation in the International Offering; and
-
the portion of the Over-allotment Option which has not been exercised by the Joint Global Coordinators, on behalf of the International Underwriters, lapsed on December 4, 2019.
Approval of Listing
Approval for the listing of and permission to deal in the Over-allotment Shares has already been granted by the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange. Listing of and dealings in such Over-allotment Shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange are expected to commence at 9:00 a.m. on December 9, 2019.
Shareholding Structure of the Company upon the Completion of the Partial Exercise of Over-allotment Option
The shareholding structure of the Company immediately before and immediately after the completion of the partial exercise of the Over-allotment Option is as follows:
|
|
Immediately before the
|
Immediately after the allotment
|
|
allotment and issue of the
|
and issue of the Over-allotment
|
|
Over-allotment Shares
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
Approximate
|
|
|
Approximate
|
|
|
|
percentage of
|
|
|
percentage of
|
|
|
|
the Company's
|
|
|
the Company's
|
|
Number of
|
issued share
|
Number of
|
issued share
|
Shareholders
|
Shares
|
capital(1)
|
Shares
|
capital(1)
|
Jixiang International Industrial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company Limited(2)
|
594,000,000(3)
|
74.25%
|
594,000,000
|
73.38%
|
Other public shareholders
|
206,000,000
|
|
25.75%
|
215,456,000
|
26.62%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
800,000,000
|
|
100%
|
809,456,000
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
The percentage of the Shares are rounded to the nearest 2 decimal places, and the total number of the percentages will add up to 100% after rounding.
-
Jixiang International Industrial Company Limited is a company wholly owned by Mr. Li.
-
Inclusive of the 30,000,000 Shares borrowed by Guotai Junan Securities (Hong Kong) Limited under the Stock Borrowing Agreement.
Use of Proceeds
The additional net proceeds of approximately HK$23.5 million to be received by the Company from the allotment and issue of the Over-allotment Shares, after deducting the underwriting commissions and other estimated expenses in connection with the exercise of the Over-allotment Option, will be used by the Company for the purposes as set out in the section headed ''FUTURE PLANS AND USE OF PROCEEDS - USE OF PROCEEDS'' in the Prospectus.
-
the over-allocation of an aggregate of 30,000,000 Offer Shares in the International Offering, representing 15% of the total number of the Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering (before any exercise of the Over-allotment Option);
-
the borrowing of an aggregate of 30,000,000 Shares by Guotai Junan Securities (Hong Kong) Limited, the Stabilization Manager, from Jixiang International Industrial pursuant to the Stock Borrowing Agreement to cover the over-allocation in the International Offering. Such Shares will be returned and redelivered to Jixiang International Industrial in accordance with the terms of the Stock Borrowing Agreement;
-
successive market purchases of an aggregate of 20,544,000 Shares at a price of HK$2.50 per Share (exclusive of brokerage of 1.0%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%), representing approximately 10.27% of the total number of Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering before any exercise of the Over-allotment Option;
-
the partial exercise of the Over-allotment Option by the Joint Global Coordinators, on behalf of the International Underwriters, on December 4, 2019, in respect of an aggregate of 9,456,000 Offer Shares, representing 4.73% of the total number of the Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering before any exercise of the Over-allotment Option, at the Offer Price per Offer Share, to facilitate the return to Jixiang International Industrial of the borrowed Shares which were used to cover the over-allocation in the International Offering; and
-
the portion of the Over-allotment Option which has not been exercised by the Joint Global Coordinators, on behalf of the International Underwriters, lapsed on December 4, 2019.
PUBLIC FLOAT
Immediately following the issue and allotment of the Over-allotment Shares (without taking into account any options which may be granted under the Share Option Scheme), the number of Shares in public hands represents not less than 25% of the total issued share capital of the Company which satisfies the minimum percentage prescribed in Rule 8.08(1) of the Listing Rules.
|
|