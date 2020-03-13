Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China Tianrui Cement : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 10:25am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1252)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by China Tianrui Group Cement Company Limited (the ''Company'', and together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'') and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) of Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 9 March 2020 (the ''Announcement''). Unless otherwise stated, terms defined in the Announcement shall have the same meanings when used in this announcement. The board of directors of the Company (the ''Board'') wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that, based on the preliminary assessment of the Group's unaudited consolidated management accounts, the Group's profit attributable to the owners of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019 is expected to increase significantly as compared with that of the corresponding period in 2018, primarily attributable to the increase in the sales volume and average selling prices of cement products. Revenue of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019 increased approximately 20% as compared to the corresponding period of 2018.

The information contained in this announcement is only based on a preliminary assessment by the Board with reference to the information currently available from the management accounts of the Group, which have not been reviewed or audited by the Company's auditors and are subject to possible adjustments. Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should read the announcement of the Company in relation to the results of the Group for the financial year ended 31 December 2019, which is expected to be published before the end of March 2020.

- 1 -

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

China Tianrui Group Cement Company Limited

Li Liufa

Chairman

Ruzhou City, Henan Province, PRC, 13 March 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of:

Chairman and Non-executive Director

Mr. Li Liufa

Executive Directors

Ms. Li Fengluan, Mr. Ding Jifeng, Mr. Xu Wuxue and Mr. Li Jiangming

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. Kong Xiangzhong, Mr. Wang Ping and Mr. Du Xiaotang

- 2 -

Disclaimer

China Tianrui Group Cement Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 14:24:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:50aBADGER DAYLIGHTING : March 2020 cash dividend
AQ
10:50aSIXT LEASING SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:47aLUFTHANSA : to apply for German state aid - Handelsblatt
RE
10:47aVuzix® Enters into Agreement with a Major US Defense Contractor to Develop a Customized Waveguide-based Optics Engine
PR
10:46aMONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL : to offer discounts for customer referrals
AQ
10:46aPGS ASA : Mandatory Notification of Trade
AQ
10:45aLARSEN & TOUBRO : Closure of Trading Window
PU
10:45aLARSEN & TOUBRO : Intimation Under Regulation 29 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations'')
PU
10:45aKIN YAT : Revised form of proxy for special general meeting
PU
10:45aPOWSZECHNY ZAKLAD UBEZPIECZEN : Resignation tendered by the President of the PZU SA Management Board
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : New Roche coronavirus test wins emergency U.S. approval
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : KPMG's Wirecard Probe Didn't Find Signs of Tampering in Financial Statements
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
4LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA : Germany would like to localize supply chains, nationalization possible, minis..
5SoftBank unveils $4.8 billion buyback after stock tumble, pressure from Elliott

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group