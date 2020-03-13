China Tianrui Cement : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1252)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by China Tianrui Group Cement Company Limited (the ''Company'', and together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Listing Rules'') and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) of Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 9 March 2020 (the ''Announcement''). Unless otherwise stated, terms defined in the Announcement shall have the same meanings when used in this announcement. The board of directors of the Company (the ''Board'') wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that, based on the preliminary assessment of the Group's unaudited consolidated management accounts, the Group's profit attributable to the owners of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019 is expected to increase significantly as compared with that of the corresponding period in 2018, primarily attributable to the increase in the sales volume and average selling prices of cement products. Revenue of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2019 increased approximately 20% as compared to the corresponding period of 2018.

The information contained in this announcement is only based on a preliminary assessment by the Board with reference to the information currently available from the management accounts of the Group, which have not been reviewed or audited by the Company's auditors and are subject to possible adjustments. Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should read the announcement of the Company in relation to the results of the Group for the financial year ended 31 December 2019, which is expected to be published before the end of March 2020.