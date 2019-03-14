Log in
China Touyun Tech : Announcements DATE OF BOARD MEETING

03/14/2019 | 08:19am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Touyun Tech Group Limited

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

Website:www.chinatouyun.com.hk

(Stock Code: 1332)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of China Touyun Tech Group Limited (the ''Company'') announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 27 March 2019, for the purpose of, among other matters, approving the announcement of the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2018 and considering the recommendation on the payment of a final dividend.

By order of the Board

China Touyun Tech Group Limited

Wang Liang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 14 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprised the following Directors:

Executive Directors

Non-executive Director

Mr. Wang Liang (Chairman)

Mr. Chen Hui

Mr. Du Dong

Mr. Lo Yuen Wa Peter

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. Cheung Wing Ping

Mr. Ha Kee Choy Eugene

Mr. To Shing Chuen

Disclaimer

China Touyun Tech Group Ltd. published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 12:18:09 UTC
