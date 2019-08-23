|
China Touyun Tech : Announcements INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
08/23/2019 | 08:08am EDT
China Touyun Tech Group Limited
中 國 透 雲 科 技 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
Website: www.chinatouyun.com.hk
(Stock Code: 1332)
INTERIM RESULTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019
The board of directors (the "Board") of China Touyun Tech Group Limited (the "Company") announces the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 together with comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2018 as follows:
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
|
|
Six months ended 30 June
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
NOTES
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
FAIR VALUE GAINS/(LOSSES) ON FINANCIAL
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT
|
|
|
|
|
|
OR LOSS HELD FOR TRADING, NET
|
4
|
19,951
|
|
(2,875)
|
REVENUE
|
4
|
161,697
|
|
162,182
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
(111,412)
|
(114,676)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GROSS PROFIT
|
|
50,285
|
|
47,506
|
|
Other income, gains and losses, net
|
5
|
(80,447)
|
10,721
|
|
Selling and distribution expenses
|
|
(11,331)
|
(15,001)
|
Administrative expenses
|
|
(79,586)
|
(108,790)
|
Finance costs
|
6
|
(11,155)
|
(19,671)
|
Share of result of a joint venture
|
|
-
|
5,059
|
|
Share of result of an associate
|
|
44,611
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LOSS BEFORE TAX
|
7
|
(67,672)
|
(83,051)
|
Income tax expense
|
8
|
(1,205)
|
(49)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
|
|
(68,877)
|
(83,100)
|
- 1 -
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended 30 June
|
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
NOTE
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
LOSS FOR THE PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE TO
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Owners of the Company
|
|
(70,955)
|
(82,838)
|
- Non-controlling interests
|
|
2,078
|
|
(262)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(68,877)
|
(83,100)
|
LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Basic and diluted
|
|
HK0.72 cents
|
HK0.85 cents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended 30 June
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
|
(68,877)
|
(83,100)
|
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to
|
|
|
|
|
|
profit or loss:
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange differences on translation of
|
|
|
|
|
|
foreign operations
|
(2,202)
|
7,583
|
|
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INCOME FOR THE PERIOD, NET OF TAX
|
(2,202)
|
7,583
|
|
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FOR THE PERIOD
|
(71,079)
|
(75,517)
|
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ATTRIBUTABLE TO:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the Company
|
(73,157)
|
(75,255)
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
2,078
|
|
(262)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(71,079)
|
(75,517)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
|
|
30 June
|
31 December
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
|
NOTES
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
11(a)
|
35,735
|
36,423
|
Right-of-use assets
|
11(b)
|
26,831
|
-
|
Intangible assets
|
|
10,973
|
16,054
|
Goodwill
|
12
|
107,498
|
164,702
|
Interests in an associate
|
|
193,455
|
148,844
|
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|
13
|
256,067
|
243,009
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
630,559
|
|
609,032
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
32,573
|
|
35,597
|
Trade and bills receivables
|
14
|
64,515
|
61,804
|
Prepayments, deposits and other receivables
|
|
15,464
|
16,140
|
Note receivable
|
15
|
100,000
|
188,440
|
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|
13
|
104,340
|
24,250
|
Restricted deposits
|
|
10,934
|
10,928
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
51,008
|
97,513
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
378,834
|
|
434,672
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade payables
|
16(a)
|
38,656
|
|
42,121
|
Other payables and accruals
|
16(b)
|
24,212
|
17,883
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
22,207
|
28,883
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
15,228
|
-
|
Tax payable
|
|
546
|
4,926
|
Derivative embedded in convertible bond
|
17
|
1,049
|
3,140
|
Convertible bond
|
17
|
222,612
|
219,461
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
324,510
|
|
316,414
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
54,324
|
|
118,258
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
684,883
|
|
727,290
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30 June
|
31 December
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
98
|
|
42
|
Lease liabilities
|
12,376
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,474
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net assets
|
672,409
|
|
727,248
|
EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
97,973
|
|
97,973
|
Reserves
|
570,399
|
628,819
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
668,372
|
|
726,792
|
Non-controlling interests
|
4,037
|
456
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|
672,409
|
|
727,248
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|