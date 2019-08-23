Log in
China Touyun Tech : Announcements INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

08/23/2019 | 08:08am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Touyun Tech Group Limited

中 國 透 雲 科 技 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

Website: www.chinatouyun.com.hk

(Stock Code: 1332)

INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Touyun Tech Group Limited (the "Company") announces the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 together with comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2018 as follows:

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

NOTES

HK$'000

HK$'000

FAIR VALUE GAINS/(LOSSES) ON FINANCIAL

  ASSETS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH PROFIT

  OR LOSS HELD FOR TRADING, NET

4

19,951

(2,875)

REVENUE

4

161,697

162,182

Cost of sales

(111,412)

(114,676)

GROSS PROFIT

50,285

47,506

Other income, gains and losses, net

5

(80,447)

10,721

Selling and distribution expenses

(11,331)

(15,001)

Administrative expenses

(79,586)

(108,790)

Finance costs

6

(11,155)

(19,671)

Share of result of a joint venture

-

5,059

Share of result of an associate

44,611

-

LOSS BEFORE TAX

7

(67,672)

(83,051)

Income tax expense

8

(1,205)

(49)

LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

(68,877)

(83,100)

- 1 -

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

NOTE

HK$'000

HK$'000

LOSS FOR THE PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE TO

- Owners of the Company

(70,955)

(82,838)

- Non-controlling interests

2,078

(262)

(68,877)

(83,100)

LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE

TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY

10

- Basic and diluted

HK0.72 cents

HK0.85 cents

- 2 -

Six months ended 30 June

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

HK$'000

HK$'000

LOSS FOR THE PERIOD

(68,877)

(83,100)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss:

Exchange differences on translation of

foreign operations

(2,202)

7,583

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/

INCOME FOR THE PERIOD, NET OF TAX

(2,202)

7,583

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

FOR THE PERIOD

(71,079)

(75,517)

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME

ATTRIBUTABLE TO:

Owners of the Company

(73,157)

(75,255)

Non-controlling interests

2,078

(262)

(71,079)

(75,517)

- 3 -

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

NOTES

HK$'000

HK$'000

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Property, plant and equipment

11(a)

35,735

36,423

Right-of-use assets

11(b)

26,831

-

Intangible assets

10,973

16,054

Goodwill

12

107,498

164,702

Interests in an associate

193,455

148,844

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

13

256,067

243,009

630,559

609,032

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories

32,573

35,597

Trade and bills receivables

14

64,515

61,804

Prepayments, deposits and other receivables

15,464

16,140

Note receivable

15

100,000

188,440

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

13

104,340

24,250

Restricted deposits

10,934

10,928

Cash and cash equivalents

51,008

97,513

378,834

434,672

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade payables

16(a)

38,656

42,121

Other payables and accruals

16(b)

24,212

17,883

Contract liabilities

22,207

28,883

Lease liabilities

15,228

-

Tax payable

546

4,926

Derivative embedded in convertible bond

17

1,049

3,140

Convertible bond

17

222,612

219,461

324,510

316,414

NET CURRENT ASSETS

54,324

118,258

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES

684,883

727,290

- 4 -

30 June

31 December

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

HK$'000

HK$'000

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Deferred tax liabilities

98

42

Lease liabilities

12,376

-

12,474

42

Net assets

672,409

727,248

EQUITY

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

Share capital

97,973

97,973

Reserves

570,399

628,819

668,372

726,792

Non-controlling interests

4,037

456

Total equity

672,409

727,248

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China Touyun Tech Group Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 12:07:08 UTC
Advertisement

