China Touyun Tech : Announcements NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

China Touyun Tech Group Limited
中 國 透 雲 科 技 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1332)
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Annual General Meeting of China Touyun Tech Group Limited (the ''Company'') will be held at Lower Lobby, Plaza 3 Novotel Century Hong Kong, 238 Jaffe Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 5 June 2019 at 2:00 p.m. for the following purposes:
1.To receive and consider the audited financial statements and the reports of the directors and the independent auditors for the year ended 31 December 2018.
2.To re-elect Mr. Wang Liang as Executive Director of the Company.
3.To re-elect Mr. Du Dong as Executive Director of the Company.
4.To re-elect Mr. Chen Hui as Non-executive Director of the Company.
5.To authorize the board of directors to fix the remuneration of the directors.
6.To re-appoint Moore Stephens CPA Limited as independent auditors and to authorise the board of directors to fix their remuneration.
As special business, to consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, each of the following resolutions as an Ordinary Resolution:
7.''THAT
(a)a general mandate be and is hereby unconditionally given to the directors of the Company (the ''Directors'') to exercise during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with unissued shares in the share capital of the Company or securities convertible into shares of the Company (''Shares'') or options, warrants or similar rights to subscribe for any Shares and to make or grant offers, agreements or options which would or might require the exercise