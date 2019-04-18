Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China Touyun Tech : Announcements NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/18/2019 | 02:08am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Touyun Tech Group Limited

國 透 雲 科 團 有 限 公

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1332)

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Annual General Meeting of China Touyun Tech Group Limited (the ''Company'') will be held at Lower Lobby, Plaza 3 Novotel Century Hong Kong, 238 Jaffe Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 5 June 2019 at 2:00 p.m. for the following purposes:

1.To receive and consider the audited financial statements and the reports of the directors and the independent auditors for the year ended 31 December 2018.

2.To re-elect Mr. Wang Liang as Executive Director of the Company.

3.To re-elect Mr. Du Dong as Executive Director of the Company.

4.To re-elect Mr. Chen Hui as Non-executive Director of the Company.

5.To authorize the board of directors to fix the remuneration of the directors.

6.To re-appoint Moore Stephens CPA Limited as independent auditors and to authorise the board of directors to fix their remuneration.

As special business, to consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, each of the following resolutions as an Ordinary Resolution:

7.''THAT

(a)a general mandate be and is hereby unconditionally given to the directors of the Company (the ''Directors'') to exercise during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with unissued shares in the share capital of the Company or securities convertible into shares of the Company (''Shares'') or options, warrants or similar rights to subscribe for any Shares and to make or grant offers, agreements or options which would or might require the exercise

- 1 -

of such powers either during or after the Relevant Period, in addition to any Shares which may be issued on a Rights Issue (as hereinafter defined) or under any option scheme or similar arrangement for the time being adopted for the grant or issue to the employees of the Company and/or any of its subsidiaries or any other eligible person(s) of Shares or rights to acquire Shares, or upon the exercise of rights of subscription or conversion under the terms of any existing warrants, bonds, debentures, notes or other securities issued by the Company which carry rights to subscribe for or are convertible into Shares or any scrip dividend pursuant to the bye-laws of the Company from time to time, not exceeding twenty percent of the aggregate number of issued Shares as at the date of this Resolution (such aggregate number to be subject to adjustment in the case of any conversion of any or all of the Shares into a larger or smaller number of Shares after the passing of this Resolution); and

(b)for the purpose of this Resolution:

''Relevant Period'' means the period from the passing of this Resolution until the earlier to occur of:

(i)the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;

(ii)the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by law or the bye-laws of the Company to be held; or

(iii)the date on which the authority set out in this Resolution is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting.

''Rights Issue'' means an offer of Shares open for a period fixed by the Directors to holders of Shares on the register of members of the Company on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such Shares (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of any relevant jurisdiction, or of the requirements of any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange applicable to the Company).''

8.''THAT there be granted to the Directors an unconditional general mandate to repurchase Shares, and that the exercise by the Directors of all the powers of the Company to purchase Shares subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved, subject to the following conditions:

(a)such mandate shall not be extended beyond the Relevant Period;

(b)such mandate shall authorise the Directors to procure the Company to repurchase Shares at such price as the Directors may at their discretion determine;

(c)the aggregate number of Shares to be repurchased by the Company pursuant to this Resolution during the Relevant Period shall be no more than ten percent of the aggregate number of the issued Shares at the date of passing this Resolution (such

- 2 -

aggregate number to be subject to adjustment in the case of any conversion of any or all of the Shares into a larger or smaller number of Shares after the passing of this Resolution); and

(d)for the purpose of this Resolution:

''Relevant Period'' means the period from the passing of this Resolution until the earlier to occur of:

(i)the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;

(ii)the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by law or the bye-laws of the Company to be held; or

(iii)the date on which the authority set out in this Resolution is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting.''

9.''THAT subject to the availability of unissued shares and conditional upon the passing of Ordinary Resolutions 7 and 8 as set out in the notice convening this meeting, the aggregate number of the Shares which are repurchased by the Company pursuant to and in accordance with Ordinary Resolution 8 set out in the notice convening this meeting shall be added to the aggregate number of the Shares that may be allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted by the Directors pursuant to and in accordance with Ordinary Resolution 8 set out in the notice convening this meeting.''

10.''THAT subject to and conditional upon the Listing Committee of the Stock Exchange granting approval for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the shares in the share capital of the Company to be issued pursuant to the exercise of share options under the share option scheme adopted by the Company on 18 May 2012 (the ''Share Option Scheme''), the existing scheme mandate limit in respect of the granting of options to subscribe for shares of the Company under the Share Option Scheme be refreshed and renewed provided that the total number of shares which may be allotted and issued pursuant to the grant or exercise of the options under the Share Option Scheme (excluding options previously granted, outstanding, cancelled, lapsed or exercised under the Share Option Scheme) shall not exceed 10 per cent. of the shares of the Company in issue as at the date of passing this resolution (the ''Refreshed Limit'') and that the Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised, subject to compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange, to grant options under the Share Option Scheme up to the Refreshed Limit and to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with shares of the Company pursuant to the exercise of such options.

By order of the Board

China Touyun Tech Group Limited

Wang Liang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 18 April 2019

- 3 -

Notes:

(a)A member who is entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting is entitled to appoint one or more proxies or a duly authorised corporate representative to attend and vote instead of him. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.

(b)A form of proxy for use at the Annual General Meeting is enclosed. To be valid, the form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a certified copy of that power or authority, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude a member from attending the Annual General Meeting and voting in person. In such event, this form of proxy will be deemed to have been revoked.

(c)The Register of Members of the Company will be closed from Friday, 31 May 2019 to Wednesday, 5 June 2019, both days inclusive, for determining the eligibility of shareholders for attending and voting at the Annual General Meeting. In order to qualify for attending and voting at the Annual General Meeting, all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates should be lodged for registration with Tricor Secretaries Limited of Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration by 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, 30 May 2019.

(d)Further information on the proposals regarding (i) re-election of retiring Directors; and (ii) granting of general mandates to issue and repurchase Shares are contained in this circular.

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprised the following directors:

Executive Directors

Non-executive Director

Mr. Wang Liang (Chairman)

Mr. Chen Hui

Mr. Du Dong

Mr. Lo Yuen Wa Peter

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. Cheung Wing Ping

Mr. Ha Kee Choy Eugene

Mr. To Shing Chuen

- 4 -

Disclaimer

China Touyun Tech Group Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 06:07:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:34aOROCOBRE LIMITED : – WorleyParsons to complete Cauchari JV Pre-Feasibility Study
AQ
02:33aOROCOBRE : WorleyParsons to complete Cauchari JV Pre-Feasibility Study ORE ASX Announcement_AAL Engages WorleyParsons for Cauchari JV PFS_FINAL.pdf
PU
02:31aEPISURF MEDICAL : Interim report 1 january- 31 march 2019
AQ
02:31aCOMBIGENE : announces a public offer to the holders of shares and warrants of series TO1 in Panion Animal Health
AQ
02:31aNEW WAVE : Annual report and sustainability report 2018 new wave group ab
AQ
02:31aLIDDS : KALLELSE TILL ÅRSSTÄMMA I LIDDS AB (publ)
AQ
02:31aCAPMAN OYJ : to publish its January-March 2019 Interim Report on Thursday 25 April 2019 - Press conference to start at 10.00 a.m. EEST
AQ
02:31aSILMÄASEMA OYJ : Tapani Kyrki appointed Silmäasema's Business Director
AQ
02:31aAINO HEALTH AB (PUBL) : Notice of annual general meeting in Aino Health AB (publ)
AQ
02:31aUnilever 1Q Sales Fell; Raises Quarterly Dividend
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : Amazon, facing entrenched rivals, says to shut China online store
2LYFT INC : Pinterest valued at $12.7 billion in IPO, sign of tech demand after Lyft struggles
3ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE : ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE: ADVA posts quarterly revenues of EUR 128.2 million fo..
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : making 'steady progress' on path to 737 MAX software certification - CEO
5HYUNDAI MOTOR CO : South Korea stocks weaken on renewed U.S.-China trade tension

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About