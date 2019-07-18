Log in
China Touyun Tech : Announcements NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

07/18/2019 | 09:05pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

China Touyun Tech Group Limited

國 透 雲 科 團 有 限 公

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1332)

NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a special general meeting of China Touyun Tech Group Limited (the ''Company'') will be held at Lower Lobby, Plaza 1-2 Novotel Century Hong Kong, 238 Jaffe Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, on Thursday, 8 August 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing with or without modification, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution of the Company (unless otherwise indicated, capitalized terms used in this notice shall have the same meanings as those defined in the circular of the Company dated 19 July 2019):

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

''THAT subject to and conditional upon the Listing Committee of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') granting approval of the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Consolidated Shares (as defined below), with effect from the business day (as defined below) immediately following the business date on which this resolution is passed:

  1. every four (4) issued and unissued shares of a par value of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the Company be consolidated into one (1) share of a par value of HK$0.04 each (the ''Consolidated Share'') in the share capital of the Company (the ''Share Consolidation'');
  2. the Consolidated Shares shall rank pari passu in all respects with each other and have the same rights and privileges as regards dividend, capital, redemption, attendance at meetings, voting, etc. and be subject to the restrictions in respect of ordinary shares contained in the bye-laws of the Company;
  3. all fractional Consolidated Shares will be disregarded and will not be issued to the holders of the same but all fractional Consolidated Shares will be aggregated, sold and retained for the benefit of the Company, if possible and applicable; and

- 1 -

  1. the directors of the Company be and are hereby generally authorised to do all such acts, deeds and things and execute all such documents, including under the seal of the Company, where applicable, as they may consider necessary or expedient to complete, implement and give effect to any and all the arrangements set out in this resolution.

For the purpose of this resolution, ''business day'' means a day on which commercial banks in Hong Kong are generally open for business (other than Saturday, Sunday and public holiday).''

By order of the Board of

China Touyun Tech Group Limited

Wang Liang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 19 July 2019

Notes:

  1. A member who is entitled to attend and vote at the SGM is entitled to appoint one or more proxies or a duly authorised corporate representative to attend and vote instead of him. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.
  2. A form of proxy for use at the SGM is enclosed. To be valid, the form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a certified copy of that power or authority, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, no less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the holding of the SGM or any adjournment thereof. Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude a member from attending the SGM and voting in person. In such event, this form of proxy will be deemed to have been revoked.
  3. The Register of Members of the Company will be closed from Monday, 5 August 2019 to Thursday, 8 August 2019, both dates inclusive, for determining the eligibility of shareholders for attending and voting at the SGM. In order to qualify for attending and voting at the SGM, all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates should be lodged for registration with Tricor Secretaries Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 2 August 2019.

As at the date of this notice, the Board comprises:

Executive Directors

Non-executive Director

Mr. Wang Liang (Chairman)

Mr. Chen Hui

Mr. Du Dong

Mr. Lo Yuen Wa Peter

Independent non-executive Directors

Mr. Cheung Wing Ping

Mr. Ha Kee Choy Eugene

Mr. To Shing Chuen

- 2 -

Disclaimer

China Touyun Tech Group Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 01:04:09 UTC
