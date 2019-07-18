China Touyun Tech : Announcements NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

China Touyun Tech Group Limited

中 國 透 雲 科 技 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1332)

NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a special general meeting of China Touyun Tech Group Limited (the ''Company'') will be held at Lower Lobby, Plaza 1-2 Novotel Century Hong Kong, 238 Jaffe Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, on Thursday, 8 August 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing with or without modification, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution of the Company (unless otherwise indicated, capitalized terms used in this notice shall have the same meanings as those defined in the circular of the Company dated 19 July 2019):

ORDINARY RESOLUTION

''THAT subject to and conditional upon the Listing Committee of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') granting approval of the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Consolidated Shares (as defined below), with effect from the business day (as defined below) immediately following the business date on which this resolution is passed: