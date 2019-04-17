China Touyun Tech : Circulars Form of Proxy for use at the Annual General Meeting to be held on Wednesday, 5 June 2019 (or any adjournment thereof)

China Touyun Tech Group Limited 中 國 透 雲 科 技 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1332)

Form of Proxy

for use at the Annual General Meeting (the ''Meeting'') to be held on Wednesday, 5 June 2019

(or any adjournment thereof)

I/We1 of

being the registered holder(s) of2 shares

of HK$0.01 each (''Shares'') in the capital of China Touyun Tech Group Limited (the ''Company'') HEREBY APPOINT3 the Chairman of the Meeting

or

of

as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Meeting to be held on Wednesday, 5 June 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Lower Lobby, Plaza 3 Novotel Century Hong Kong, 238 Jaffe Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong (or any adjournment thereof) in respect of the resolutions as set out in the notice convening the Meeting as hereunder indicated:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS FOR4 AGAINST4

1.To receive and consider the audited financial statements and the reports of the directors and the independent auditors for the year ended 31 December 2018.

2. To re-elect Mr. Wang Liang as Executive Director of the Company.

3. To re-elect Mr. Du Dong as Executive Director of the Company.

4. To re-elect Mr. Chen Hui as Non-executive Director of the Company.

5. To authorize the board of directors to fix the remuneration of the directors.

6.To re-appoint Moore Stephens CPA Limited as independent auditors and to authorize the board of directors to fix their remuneration.

7.To grant a general mandate to directors to issue additional Shares not exceeding 20% of the existing issued Shares of the Company5.

8.To grant a general mandate to directors to repurchase Shares not exceeding 10% of the existing issued Shares of the Company5.

9.To extend the general mandate granted to directors to issue Shares by the number of Shares repurchased5.

10. To approve the refreshment of Scheme Mandate Limit of the Share Option Scheme. Dated this day of 2019 Signature(s)6:

Notes:

1.Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS. The names of all joint holders should be stated.

2.Please insert the number of Shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the Shares registered in your name(s).

3.If any proxy other than the Chairman of the Meeting is preferred, delete the words ''the Chairman of the Meeting or'' and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. Any alternation made to this form of proxy must be initialled by the person who signs it.

4.Please indicate with a ''P'' in the appropriate space beside the resolution how you wish the proxy to vote on your behalf. If this form is returned duly signed, but without any indication as to how your proxy should vote, the proxy may vote for or against the resolution or may abstain at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the Meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the Meeting.

5.The full text of Resolutions is set out in the notice of the Meeting dated 18 April 2019.

6.The form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised.

7.In the case of joint holders, the vote of the senior who renders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of other joint holders. For this purpose, seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding.

8.To be valid, this form of proxy together with any power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of such power or authority must be deposited at the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Tricor Secretaries Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not later than 48 hours before the time of the Meeting (i.e. at or before 2:00 p.m. on Monday, 3 June 2019 (Hong Kong time)), or any adjourned meeting.

9.The proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the Meeting in person to represent you.

10.Completion and return of this form will not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the Meeting or any adjournment thereof if you so wish. In such event, this form of proxy will be deemed to have been revoked.

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

(i)''Personal Data'' in these statements has the same meaning as ''personal data'' in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong (''PDPO'').

(ii)Your supply of Personal Data to the Company is on a voluntary basis. Failure to provide sufficient information, the Company may not be able to process your appointment of proxy and other instructions.

(iii)Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred by the Company to its subsidiaries, its share registrar and/or other companies or bodies for any of the stated purposes, and retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purposes.

(iv)You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing to the Privacy Compliance Officer of Tricor Secretaries Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.