China Touyun Tech : Circulars Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-Registered Holders

09/21/2018 | 04:29am CEST

China Touyun Tech Group Limited ʕ਷ீථ߅ҦණྠϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

€׵ϵᅉ༺ൗ̅ϓͭٙϞࠢʮ̡

(Stock Code: 1332) €ٰ΅˾໮j1332

NOTIFICATION LETTER ஷٝڦՌ

21 September 2018

Dear Non Registered Holders(1),

China Touyun Tech Group Limited (the "Company")

- Notice of Publication of Corporate Communications(2)

Please note that the Company has published the English and Chinese versions of the following Corporate Communications on both the websites of the Company (www.chinatouyun.com.hk) and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (www.hkexnews.hk):

-

2018 Interim Report.

If you wish to receive printed copies of the 2018 Interim Report, and future Corporate Communications of the Company, please complete and return the Request Form overleaf to the Company's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, Tricor Secretaries Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (postage paid if posted in Hong Kong).

If you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please contact Customer Service Hotline of Tricor Secretaries Limited at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

China Touyun Tech Group Limited

Wang Liang

Chairman

Notes:

  • (1) This letter is addressed to non registered holders of the Company. "Non Registered Holder" of the Company means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that such person or company wishes to receive Corporate Communications of the Company. If you are no longer a Non Registered Holder of the Company, please disregard this letter.

  • (2) Corporate Communications of the Company include without limitation (a) the directors' report, annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report; (b) the interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; and (e) a circular.

ߧڢ೮াܵϞɛ (1)j

ʕ ਷ ீ ථ ߅ Ҧ ණ ྠ Ϟ ࠢ ʮ ̡€˜͉ ʮ ̡™ - ʮ̡ஷৃ (2) ٙ೯̺ஷٝ

͉ ʮ ̡ ʊ ਗ਼ ˸ ɨ ʮ ̡ ஷ ৃ ٙ ʕe ߵ ˖ و ͉ ɪ ༱ ׵ ͉ ʮ ̡ ၣ १ (www.chinatouyun.com.hk) ʿ࠰ಥʹ׸ʿഐၑהϞࠢʮ̡ၣ१ (www.hkexnews.hk)j

- 2018 ϋ ʕ ಂ జ ѓf

ν ტɨ૧ϗ՟͉ʮ̡ 2018 ϋ ʕ ಂ జ ѓ ʿ ˚ ܝ ٙ ʮ ̡ ஷ ৃ Ι Տ ͉dሗ ෬ Ѽ ߠ ࠦ ٙ ࠅ Ӌ ڌ ࣸdԨ Դ ͜ ࠅ Ӌ ڌ ࣸ ɨ ˙ ٙ ඉ ੔ ᅺ ᜀ ੔ Ϋ͉ʮ̡ٙ࠰ಥٰ΅ཀ˒೮াʱஈՙ।ࣣਠਕϞࠢʮ̡dήѧމ࠰ಥެΧɽ༸؇183໮Υձʕː22 ᅽ€ν ί ͉ ಥ ҳ ੔ ˡ ඲ ൨ ɪ ඉ ୃf ν ტ ɨ ࿁ ˸ ɪ ʫ ࢙ Ϟ ΂ О ဲ ਪdሗ ׵ ݋ ಂ ɓ Ї ʞ€ʮ ଺ ৿ ಂ ৰ ̮ɪ ʹ 9 ࣛЇɨʹ 5 ࣛߧཥՙԳ।ࣣਠਕϞࠢʮ̡܄˒؂ਕᆠᇞ (852) 2980 1333 ݟ ༔f

˾ڌ ʕ਷ீථ߅ҦණྠϞࠢʮ̡ ˴ࢩ ˮڥ ᔫ઼

2018 ϋ 9 ˜ 21 ˚ ڝ ൗj

(1) ͉ Ռ ΁ ݊ ೯ ഗ ͉ ʮ ̡ ڢ ೮ া ܵ Ϟ ɛf͉ ʮ ̡˜ڢ ೮ া ܵ Ϟ ɛ™ܸ ͉ ʮ ̡ ٰ ΅ π ׳ ׵ ʕ ̯ ഐ ၑ ʿ ʹ ϗ ӻ ୕ ٙ ɛ ɻ א ʮ ̡dீ ཀ ࠰ ಥ ʕ ̯ ഐ ၑ Ϟ ࠢ ʮ ̡ ʔ ࣛ Σ ͉ ʮ ̡ ೯ ̈ ஷ ٝdҎ ૐ ϗ ՟ ͉ ʮ ̡ ٙ ʮ ̡ ஷ ৃfν ტ ɨ ʊ ʔ Ύ މ ͉ ʮ ̡ ڢ ೮ া ܵ Ϟ ɛdۆ ˡ ඲ ଣ ึ ͉ Ռ ΁f

(2)

͉ʮ̡ٙʮ̡ஷৃܼ̍Шʔࠢ׵ (a) ໨ ԫ ึ జ ѓeϋ ܓ ሪ ͦ ஹ Ν ࣨ ᅰ ࢪ జ ѓi(b) ʕ ಂ జ ѓi(c) ึ ᙄ ஷ ѓi(d) ɪ ̹ ˖ ΁iʿ (e) ஷ Ռf

REQUEST FORM ࠅӋڌࣸ

To: China Touyun Tech Group Limited

ߧjʕ ਷ ீ ථ ߅ Ҧ ණ ྠ Ϟ ࠢ ʮ ̡

(the "Company") (Stock Code: 1332)

€˜൮ ʮ ̡™€ٰ ΅ ˾ ໮j1332

c/o Tricor Secretaries Limited

຾ՙԳ।ࣣਠਕϞࠢʮ̡

Level 22, Hopewell Centre,

࠰ಥެΧɽ༸؇ 183

183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong

Υձʕː 22

I/We, being Non Registered Holder(s) of the Company, would like to receive printed copies of Corporate Communications of the Company in both English and Chinese versions. Please send me/us printed copies of Corporate Communications of the Company to my/our address which I/we have notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited. ͉ɛŊшഃމ ൮ ʮ ̡ ٙ ڢ ೮ া ܵ Ϟ ɛd૧ ϗ ՟ ൮ ʮ ̡ ٙ ʮ ̡ ஷ ৃ ʕeߵ ˖ و ͉ Ι Տ ͉fሗ ਗ਼ ൮ʮ̡ٙʮ̡ ஷৃΙՏ͉੔ֻ͉ɛŊшഃʊீཀ࠰ಥʕ̯ഐၑϞࠢʮ̡ʔࣛஷٝ ൮ ʮ ̡ ٙ ή ѧf

Signature(s):

ᖦ Τj

Name(s): ֑ ΤjDate: ˚ ಂj

Notes ڝ ൗj

  • 1. This Request Form is for use by non registered holders of the Company only. "Non Registered Holder" of the Company means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that such person or company wishes to receive Corporate Communications of the Company.

    ͉ ࠅ Ӌ ڌ ࣸ ස Զ ͉ ʮ ̡ ڢ ೮ া ܵ Ϟ ɛ Դ ͜f͉ ʮ ̡˜ڢ ೮ া ܵ Ϟ ɛ™ܸ ͉ ʮ ̡ ٰ ΅ π ׳ ׵ ʕ ̯ ഐ ၑ ʿ ʹ ϗ ӻ ୕ ٙ ɛ ɻ א ʮ ̡d ீཀ࠰ಥʕ̯ഐၑϞࠢʮ̡ʔࣛΣ͉ʮ̡೯̈ஷٝdҎૐϗ՟͉ʮ̡ٙʮ̡ஷৃf

  • 2. Upon receipt of this Request Form, the Company will send printed copies of the 2018 Interim Report, and the future Corporate Communications of the Company to the Non Registered Holder until (i) such Non Registered Holder has notified the Company's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar in writing or his/her/its dealer in securities that he/she/it no longer wishes to receive printed copies of Corporate Communications of the Company or (ii) such Non Registered Holder has ceased to have any shareholdings in the Company, whichever occurs first.

    ͉ ʮ ̡ І ϗ Ց ͉ ࠅ Ӌ ڌ ࣸ ܝdਗ਼ ੔ ৔ ͉ ʮ ̡ ٙ 2018 ϋ ʕ ಂ జ ѓ ʿ ˚ ܝ ٙ ʮ ̡ ஷ ৃ Ι Տ ͉ ʚ ڢ ೮ া ܵ Ϟ ɛdٜ Ї (i) ༈ڢ೮ াܵϞɛࣣࠦஷ͉ٝʮ̡ٙ࠰ಥٰ΅ཀ˒೮াʱஈאՉᗇՎʹ׸ਠʔ૧Ύϗ՟͉ʮ̡ٙʮ̡ஷৃΙՏ͉א (ii) ༈ڢ೮াܵ Ϟ ɛ ʊ ৾ ˟ ܵ Ϟ ͉ ʮ ̡ ΂ О ٰ ΅€˸ ༰ Ϙ ٫ މ ๟f

  • 3. For the avoidance of doubt, no instructions other than those as stated above will be accepted. މ е π ဲdɪ ࠑ ܸ ͪ ˸ ̮ ٙ ΂ О Չ ˼ ܸ ͪ ਗ਼ ɓ ฿ ʔ ʚ ஈ ଣf

  • 4. Corporate Communications of the Company include without limitation (a) the directors' report, annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report; (b) the interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; and (e) a circular. ͉ʮ̡ٙʮ̡ஷৃܼ̍Шʔࠢ׵ (a) ໨ ԫ ึ జ ѓeϋ ܓ ሪ ͦ ஹ Ν ࣨ ᅰ ࢪ జ ѓi(b) ʕ ಂ జ ѓi(c) ึ ᙄ ஷ ѓi(d) ɪ ̹ ˖ ΁iʿ (e) ஷ Ռf

Please use the mailing label for returning this Request Form.

MAILING LABEL ඉ੔ᅺᜀ

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.

ሗ͜ඉ੔ᅺᜀ੔ΫϤࠅӋڌࣸf νί͉ಥҳ੔ˡ඲൨ɪඉୃf

Tricor Secretaries Limited ՙԳ।ࣣਠਕϞࠢʮ̡ Freepost No. ᔊ ک Ϋ ඉ ໮ ᇁj37

Hong Kong ࠰ಥ

Disclaimer

China Touyun Tech Group Ltd. published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 02:28:06 UTC
