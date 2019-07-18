China Touyun Tech : Circulars Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-Registered Holders

China Touyun Tech Group Limited

中國透雲科技集團有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

（於百慕達註冊成立的有限公司）

(Stock Code: 1332)

（股份代號：1332）

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函

19 July 2019

Dear Non Registered Holders(1),

China Touyun Tech Group Limited (the "Company")

- Notice of Publication of Corporate Communications(2)

Please note that the Company has published the English and Chinese versions of the following Corporate Communications on both the websites of the Company (www.chinatouyun.com.hk) and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (www.hkexnews.hk):

Circular relating to proposed share consolidation and notice of special general meeting (the "Circular").

If you wish to receive printed copies of the Circular and future Corporate Communications of the Company, please complete and return the Request Form overleaf to the Company's Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar, Tricor Secretaries Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong by using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (postage paid if posted in Hong Kong).

If you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please contact Customer Service Hotline of Tricor Secretaries Limited at (852) 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

Yours faithfully

For and on behalf of

China Touyun Tech Group Limited

Wang Liang

Chairman

Notes:

This letter is addressed to non registered holders of the Company. "Non Registered Holder" of the Company means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that such person or company wishes to receive Corporate Communications of the Company. If you are no longer a Non Registered Holder of the Company, please disregard this letter. Corporate Communications of the Company include without limitation (a) the directors' report, annual accounts together with a copy of the auditors' report; (b) the interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; and (e) a circular.

致非登記持有人(1) ：

中國透雲科技集團有限公司（「本公司」）

公司通訊 (2) 的發布通知

本公司已將以下公司通訊的中、英文版本上載於本公司網站(www.chinatouyun.com.hk) 及香港交易及結算所有限公司網站(www.hkexnews.hk)：

有關建議股份合併及股東特別大會通告的通函（「通函」）。

如 閣下欲收取本公司通函及日後的公司通訊印刷本，請填妥背面的要求表格，並使用要求表格下方的郵寄標籤寄回本公司的香港股份 過戶登記分處卓佳秘書商務有限公司，地址為香港皇后大道東183 號合和中心54 樓（如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票）。

如 閣 下 對 以 上 內 容 有 任 何 疑 問，請 於 星 期 一 至 五（公 眾 假 期 除 外）上 午9 時 至 下 午5 時 致 電 卓 佳 秘 書 商 務 有 限 公 司 客 戶 服 務 熱 線 (852) 2980 1333 查詢。

代表

中國透雲科技集團有限公司

主席

王亮

謹啟

2019 年7 月19 日

附註：