China Touyun Tech : Circulars PROPOSALS FOR (1) GENERAL MANDATE TO ISSUE SHARES; (2) REPURCHASE MANDATE TO REPURCHASE SHARES; (3) REFRESHMENT OF SCHEME MANDATE LIMIT; (4) RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS; AND (5) NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

04/17/2019 | 10:03pm EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all your shares in China Touyun Tech Group Limited, you should at once hand this circular and the accompanying form of proxy to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s) or to the bank, stockbroker, or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s).

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

China Touyun Tech Group Limited

中 國 透 雲 科 技 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1332)

PROPOSALS FOR

(1)GENERAL MANDATE TO ISSUE SHARES;

(2)REPURCHASE MANDATE TO REPURCHASE SHARES;

(3)REFRESHMENT OF SCHEME MANDATE LIMIT;

(4)RE-ELECTIONOF DIRECTORS; AND

(5)NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

A notice convening the annual general meeting of China Touyun Tech Group Limited to be held on Wednesday, 5 June 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Lower Lobby, Plaza 3 Novotel Century Hong Kong, 238 Jaffe Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong is set out on pages 14 to 17 of this circular. A form of proxy for use at the annual general meeting is enclosed and can also be downloaded from the Company's website at (www.chinatouyun.com.hk) and the HKExnews website at (www.hkexnews.hk). Whether or not you intend to attend and vote at the meeting in person, you are requested to complete and return the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions printed thereon to the branch share registrar of China Touyun Tech Group Limited in Hong Kong, Tricor Secretaries Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, not later than 48 hours before the time of the Meeting (i.e. at or before 2:00 p.m. on Monday, 3 June 2019 (Hong Kong time)), or any adjourned meeting. Completion and return of the form of proxy shall not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the meeting or any adjournment thereof should you so desire.

18 April 2019

CONTENTS

Page

Definitions . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

Letter from the Board . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

Appendix I

- Particulars of Directors Proposed for Re-election . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

8

Appendix II

- Explanatory Statement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

11

Notice of Annual General Meeting . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

14

- i -

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions have the following meanings:

''AGM''

''AGM Notice''

''associate(s)'' ''Board'' ''Bye-laws''''Company''

the annual general meeting of the Company to be held on Wednesday, 5 June 2019 at 2:00 p.m.

the notice convening the AGM set out on pages 13 to 16 of this circular

has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules

the board of Directors

the bye-laws of the Company

China Touyun Tech Group Limited, a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability whose Shares are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange

''Director(s)'' ''Group'' ''HK$'' ''Hong Kong''

''Issue Mandate''

''Latest Practicable Date''

''Listing Rules''

''Option Shares''

the director(s) of the Company

the Company and its subsidiaries

Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China

a general mandate proposed to be granted to the Directors to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot and issue Shares in the manner as set out herein

12 April, 2019, being the latest practicable date prior to the printing of this circular for the purpose of ascertaining certain information contained in this circular

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange

the new Share(s) to be issued pursuant to the exercise of share options to be granted under the refreshed Scheme Mandate Limit

''Repurchase Mandate''

a general mandate proposed to be

granted to the Directors

to exercise all the powers of the

Company to repurchase

Shares in the manner as set out herein

- 1 -

DEFINITIONS

''Scheme Mandate Limit''

the maximum number of Shares that may be issued upon

exercise of all the options which may be granted under the

Share Option Scheme

''SFO''

Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws

of Hong Kong)

''Share(s)''

the share(s) of HK$0.01 each in the share capital of the

Company

''Share Repurchase Code''

the Hong Kong Code on Share Repurchase

''Shareholder(s)''

holder(s) of Share(s)

''Share Option Scheme''

the share option scheme adopted by the Company pursuant

to an ordinary resolution of the Company passed on 18 May

2012 and valid and effective for a period of ten years

''Share Option''

options to subscribe for Shares granted under the Share

Option Scheme

''Stock Exchange''

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

''Takeovers Code''

the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers

''%''

percent

- 2 -

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

China Touyun Tech Group Limited 中 國 透 雲 科 技 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1332)

Executive Directors:

Registered office:

Mr. Wang Liang (Chairman)

Clarendon House

Mr. Du Dong

2 Church Street

Mr. Lo Yuen Wa Peter

Hamilton HM 11

Bermuda

Non-executive Director:

Mr. Chen Hui

Head office and principal place

of business in Hong Kong:

Independent Non-executive Directors:

12/F, Kwan Chart Tower

Mr. Cheung Wing Ping

6 Tonnochy Road

Mr. Ha Kee Choy Eugene

Wan Chai

Mr. To Shing Chuen

Hong Kong

18 April 2019

To the Shareholders

Dear Sir or Madam,

PROPOSALS FOR

(1)GENERAL MANDATE TO ISSUE SHARES;

(2)REPURCHASE MANDATE TO REPURCHASE SHARES;

(3)REFRESHMENT OF SCHEME MANDATE LIMIT;

(4)RE-ELECTIONOF DIRECTORS; AND

(5)NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

INTRODUCTION

The purpose of this circular is to provide you with information in respect of the resolutions to be proposed at the AGM relating to, inter alia, (i) the granting to the Directors of the Issue Mandate to issue Shares up to a maximum of 20% of the number of issued Shares of the Company at the date of passing the resolution at the AGM; (ii) the granting to the Directors of the Repurchase Mandate to exercise all the powers of the Company to repurchase Shares up to a maximum of 10% of the number of issued Shares of the Company as at the date of passing the resolution at the AGM; (iii) the extension of the Issue Mandate by those Shares

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China Touyun Tech Group Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 02:02:03 UTC
