China Touyun Tech : Circulars PROPOSED SHARE CONSOLIDATION

EXPECTED TIMETABLE
The expected timetable for the Share Consolidation is set out below, which is for indicative purpose only and is subject to the Share Consolidation becoming unconditional, and may be extended or varied by the Company. Any change to the expected timetable will be announced in separate announcement(s) by the Company as and when appropriate. All times and dates in this circular refer to Hong Kong local times and dates.
Latest time for lodging transfers of Existing Shares in order to
qualify for the attendance and voting at the SGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:30 p.m. on Friday, 2 August
Register of members closes to determine the qualification
for attendance and voting at the SGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Monday, 5 August to Thursday, 8 August (both dates inclusive)
Latest time for lodging form of proxy in respect of the SGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 6 August
Date and time of the SGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, 8 August
Announcement of the poll results of the SGM. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Thursday, 8 August
The following events are conditional on the fulfillment of the conditions for the implementation of the Share Consolidation, which are set out in this circular.
Effective date of the Share Consolidation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Monday, 12 August
Dealing in the Consolidated Shares commences . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9:00 a.m. on Monday, 12 August
Original counter for trading in the Existing Shares in board lot of 10,000 Shares (in the form of
existing share certificates) temporarily closes . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9:00 a.m. on Monday, 12 August
Temporary counter for trading in the Consolidated Shares in board lot of 2,500 Consolidated Shares (in the form of
existing share certificates) opens . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9:00 a.m. on Monday, 12 August
First day of free exchange of existing share certificates for the Existing Shares for new share certificates
for the Consolidated Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Monday, 12 August