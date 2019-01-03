China Touyun Tech : Monthly Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 December 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/12/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedChina Touyun Tech Group Limited 3 January 2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 1332
Description :Ordinary Shares
|
Authorised share
|
No. of ordinary
|
Par value
|
capital
|
shares
|
(State currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Balance at close of preceding month 50,000,000,000
|
HK$0.01
|
HK$500,000,000.00
|
Nil
|
HK$0.01
|
HK$500,000,000.00
|
Authorised share
|
Par value
|
capital
|
(State currency)
|
(State currency)
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
(2) Stock code : N/ABalance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
50,000,000,000
NilDescription :No. of ordinary shares
2. Preference SharesStock code :N/A
Description :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
No. of preference shares
Par value (State currency)
Authorised share capital (State currency)
Stock code :N/A
Description :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
No. of other classes of shares
Par value (State currency)
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :Authorised share capital (State currency)
HK$500,000,000.00
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
(1) (2)No of preference shares
No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of
|
preceding month
|
9,797,311,301
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
during the month
|
Nil
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Balance at close of
|
the month
|
9,797,311,301
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
|
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
Particulars of share
|
No. of new shares of No. of new shares of
|
option scheme
|
issuer issued during issuer which may be
|
including EGM
|
the month pursuant issued pursuant
approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1. Share Option Scheme adopted on 18/05/2012 with exercise price of HK$0.335 per share (granted on 25/01/2017)
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
2.Share Option Scheme adopted on 18/5/2012 with exercise price of HK$0.335 per share (granted on 12/12/2017)
Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
3.
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Movement during the monthGrantedExercisedCancelledLapsedNilNilNil
Nil
1,400,000lNil
Nil
|
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
|
Nil
|
(Preference shares)
|
N/A
|
(Other class)
|
N/A
NiltheretoNilNil
Nilthereto as at close of the month
86,410,000
94,950,000
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new shares ofNo. of new shares of issuer which
Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding month
Exercised Nominal value during the at close of themonthmonthissued during the month pursuant theretoissued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
2.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
3.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
4.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. Convertible bond - Issue of US$40 million 7% convertible bond on 10 November 2017 Conversion price :HK$0.492 (subject to amendment)Stock code (if listed) Class of sharesissuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
2.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Currency of amount outstanding
US DollarOrdinary
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/
(
/
/Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthNo. of new shares ofNo. of new shares of issuer which
US$27 millionNilUS$27 millionNil 425,579,268
)
)
)
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A
(Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A