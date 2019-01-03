China Touyun Tech : Monthly Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 December 2018

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedChina Touyun Tech Group Limited 3 January 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 1332

Description :Ordinary Shares

Authorised share No. of ordinary Par value capital shares (State currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month 50,000,000,000 HK$0.01 HK$500,000,000.00 Nil HK$0.01 HK$500,000,000.00 Authorised share Par value capital (State currency) (State currency) Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code : N/ABalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

50,000,000,000

NilDescription :No. of ordinary shares

2. Preference SharesStock code :N/A

Description :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

No. of preference shares

Par value (State currency)

Authorised share capital (State currency)

Stock code :N/A

Description :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of other classes of shares

Par value (State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :Authorised share capital (State currency)

HK$500,000,000.00

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

No. of other classes of sharesBalance at close of

preceding month 9,797,311,301 N/A N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month Nil N/A N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 9,797,311,301 N/A N/A N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share No. of new shares of No. of new shares of option scheme issuer issued during issuer which may be including EGM the month pursuant issued pursuant approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. Share Option Scheme adopted on 18/05/2012 with exercise price of HK$0.335 per share (granted on 25/01/2017)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

2.Share Option Scheme adopted on 18/5/2012 with exercise price of HK$0.335 per share (granted on 12/12/2017)

Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Movement during the monthGrantedExercisedCancelledLapsedNilNilNil

Nil

1,400,000lNil

Nil

Total A. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

NiltheretoNilNil

Nilthereto as at close of the month

86,410,000

94,950,000

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1. Convertible bond - Issue of US$40 million 7% convertible bond on 10 November 2017 Conversion price :HK$0.492 (subject to amendment)Stock code (if listed) Class of sharesissuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

US DollarOrdinary

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the monthNo. of new shares ofNo. of new shares of issuer which

issuer may beissued during the month pursuant theretoissued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

US$27 millionNilUS$27 millionNil 425,579,268

)

)

)

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A