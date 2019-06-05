China Touyun Tech : Monthly Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 May 2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) : 31/5/2019 To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Name of Issuer China Touyun Tech Group Limited Date Submitted 5 June 2019 I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital 1. Ordinary Shares (1) Stock code : 1332 Description : Ordinary Shares Authorised share No. of ordinary Par value capital shares (State currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month 50,000,000,000 HK$0.01 HK$500,000,000.00 Increase/(decrease) Nil Nil Balance at close of the month 50,000,000,000 HK$0.01 HK$500,000,000.00 (2) Stock code : N/A Description : Authorised share No. of ordinary Par value capital shares (State currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month - 1 -

2. Preference Shares Stock code : N/A Description : No. of Authorised share preference Par value capital shares (State currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month 3. Other Classes of Shares Stock code : N/A Description : No. of other Authorised share classes of Par value capital shares (State currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) : HK$500,000,000.00 - 2 -

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital No. of ordinary shares No of preference No. of other classes (1) (2) shares of shares Balance at close of preceding month 9,797,311,301 N/A N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month Nil N/A N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 9,797,311,301 N/A N/A N/A III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share No. of new shares of No. of new shares of option scheme issuer issued during issuer which may be including EGM the month pursuant issued pursuant approval date Movement during the month thereto thereto as at close of (dd/mm/yyyy) and the month class of shares issuable Granted Exercised Cancelled Lapsed 1. Share Option Scheme adopted on 18/05/2012 with exercise price of HK$0.335 per share (granted on 25/01/2017) Ordinary shares Nil Nil Nil 13,500,000 Nil 65,610,000 (Note 1) 2.Share Option Scheme adopted on 18/5/2012 with exercise price of HK$0.335 per share (granted on 12/12/2017) Ordinary shares Nil Nil Nil 100,000 Nil 94,300,000 (Note 1) 3.Share Option Scheme adopted on 18/5/2012 with exercise price of HK$0.12 per share (granted on 21/2/2019) Ordinary shares Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil 504,000,000 (Note 1) Total A. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency) Nil - 3 -

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer which issuer may be issued issued Nominal value during the pursuant Currency at close of Exercised Nominal value month thereto as at Description of warrants of nominal preceding during the at close of the pursuant close of the (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) value month month month thereto month 1. N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) ( / / ) ( / / ) ( / / ) Total B. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A - 4 -

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed) No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer which issuer may be issued issued Amount at during the pursuant Currency of close of Converted Amount at month thereto as at amount preceding during the close of the pursuant close of the Class and description outstanding month month month thereto month 1. Convertible bond - Issue of US$40 million 7% convertible bond on 10 US US$27 US$27 November 2017 Dollar million Nil million Nil 425,579,268 Conversion price :HK$0.492 (subject to amendment) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Ordinary Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) ( / / ) 2. Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 3. Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 4. Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A - 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.