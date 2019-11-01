China Touyun Tech : Monthly Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 October 2019

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
|
For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
|
|
31/10/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of Issuer
|
China Touyun Tech Group Limited
|
|
|
|
Date Submitted
|
1 Nov 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Stock code : 1332
|
|
Description :
|
|
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of ordinary
|
|
Par value
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
(State currency)
|
(State currency)
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
12,500,000,000
|
|
HK$0.04
|
HK$500,000,000.00
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
Balance at close of the month
|
12,500,000,000
|
|
HK$0.04
|
HK$500,000,000.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Stock code : N/A
|
|
Description :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of ordinary
|
|
Par value
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
(State currency)
|
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
- 1 -
2. Preference Shares
|
Stock code :
|
N/A
|
|
Description :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of
|
|
|
|
|
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
preference
|
|
|
Par value
|
|
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
(State currency)
|
|
(State currency)
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at close of the month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Other Classes of Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code :
|
N/A
|
|
Description :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of other
|
|
|
|
|
|
Authorised share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
classes of
|
|
|
Par value
|
|
|
capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
(State currency)
|
|
(State currency)
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance at close of the month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
|
HK$500,000,000.00
|
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of ordinary shares
|
|
|
|
No of preference No. of other classes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
of shares
|
Balance at close of
|
2,449,327,825 of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
preceding month
|
|
HK$0.04
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
N/A
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
during the month
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
N/A
|
Balance at close of the
|
2,449,327,825 of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
month
|
|
HK$0.04
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- 2 -
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
|
Particulars of share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new shares of No. of new shares of
|
|
option scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuer issued during
|
issuer which may be
|
|
including EGM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the month pursuant
|
|
issued pursuant
|
|
approval date
|
|
Movement during the month
|
|
thereto
|
thereto as at close of
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
|
|
|
|
|
the month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
class of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuable
|
Granted
|
|
Exercised
|
Cancelled
|
|
Lapsed
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Share Option
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Scheme adopted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
on 18/05/2012 with
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
exercise price of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HK$1.34 per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(adjusted on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12/8/2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(granted on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
25/1/2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
Nil
|
|
Nil
|
|
Nil
|
|
15,815,000
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.Share Option
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Scheme adopted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
on 18/5/2012 with
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
exercise price of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HK$1.34 per
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
share (adjusted on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12/8/2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(granted on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12/12/2017)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
Nil
|
|
Nil
|
|
Nil
|
|
23,425,000
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.Share Option
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Scheme adopted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
on 18/5/2012 with
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
exercise price of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HK$0.48 per
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share (adjusted on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12/8/2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(granted on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
21/2/2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary shares
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
Nil
|
|
Nil
|
|
54,000,000
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Preference shares)
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Other class)
|
|
N/A
|
|
|
Total funds raised during the month from exercise
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of options (State currency)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nil
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- 3 -
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares of
|
issuer which
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuer
|
may be
|
|
|
|
|
|
issued
|
issued
|
|
|
Nominal value
|
|
|
during the
|
pursuant
|
|
Currency
|
at close of
|
Exercised
|
Nominal value
|
month
|
thereto as at
|
Description of warrants
|
of nominal
|
preceding
|
during the
|
at close of the
|
pursuant
|
close of the
|
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
|
value
|
month
|
month
|
month
|
thereto
|
month
1. N/A
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
2.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
3.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
|
4.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Total B. (Ordinary shares) N/A
(Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A
- 4 -
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
|
|
|
|
|
No. of new
|
shares of
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares of
|
issuer which
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuer
|
may be
|
|
|
|
|
|
issued
|
issued
|
|
|
Amount at
|
|
|
during the
|
pursuant
|
|
Currency of
|
close of
|
Converted
|
Amount at
|
month
|
thereto as at
|
|
amount
|
preceding
|
during the
|
close of the
|
pursuant
|
close of the
|
Class and description
|
outstanding
|
month
|
month
|
month
|
thereto
|
month
1. Convertible bond - Issue of US$40 million 7%
|
convertible bond on 10
|
|
|
US
|
|
|
US$27
|
|
|
|
US$27
|
106,394,817
|
November 2017
|
|
|
Dollar
|
|
million
|
|
Nil
|
|
million
|
|
Nil
|
Conversion price :HK$1.968
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(see remarks) (subject to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
amendment)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
Ordinary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy))
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock code (if listed)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Class of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
issuable (Note 1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EGM approval date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(if applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dd/mm/yyyy)
|
(
|
/
|
/
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A
- 5 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
China Touyun Tech Group Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 04:06:06 UTC