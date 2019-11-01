Log in
China Touyun Tech : Monthly Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 October 2019

11/01/2019 | 12:07am EDT

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/10/2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

China Touyun Tech Group Limited

Date Submitted

1 Nov 2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 1332

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(State currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

12,500,000,000

HK$0.04

HK$500,000,000.00

Increase/(decrease)

Nil

Nil

Balance at close of the month

12,500,000,000

HK$0.04

HK$500,000,000.00

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

Par value

capital

shares

(State currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

- 1 -

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

No. of

Authorised share

preference

Par value

capital

shares

(State currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

No. of other

Authorised share

classes of

Par value

capital

shares

(State currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

HK$500,000,000.00

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference No. of other classes

(1)

(2)

shares

of shares

Balance at close of

2,449,327,825 of

preceding month

HK$0.04

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the

2,449,327,825 of

month

HK$0.04

N/A

N/A

N/A

- 2 -

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

option scheme

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

including EGM

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

approval date

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

the month

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. Share Option

Scheme adopted

on 18/05/2012 with

exercise price of

HK$1.34 per share

(adjusted on

12/8/2019)

(granted on

25/1/2017

Ordinary shares

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

15,815,000

(Note 1)

2.Share Option

Scheme adopted

on 18/5/2012 with

exercise price of

HK$1.34 per

share (adjusted on

12/8/2019)

(granted on

12/12/2017)

Ordinary

shares

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

23,425,000

(Note 1)

3.Share Option

Scheme adopted

on 18/5/2012 with

exercise price of

HK$0.48 per

Share (adjusted on

12/8/2019)

(granted on

21/2/2019)

Ordinary shares

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

54,000,000

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

of options (State currency)

Nil

- 3 -

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer which

issuer

may be

issued

issued

Nominal value

during the

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

month

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

pursuant

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

thereto

month

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

- 4 -

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer which

issuer

may be

issued

issued

Amount at

during the

pursuant

Currency of

close of

Converted

Amount at

month

thereto as at

amount

preceding

during the

close of the

pursuant

close of the

Class and description

outstanding

month

month

month

thereto

month

1. Convertible bond - Issue of US$40 million 7%

convertible bond on 10

US

US$27

US$27

106,394,817

November 2017

Dollar

million

Nil

million

Nil

Conversion price :HK$1.968

(see remarks) (subject to

amendment)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Ordinary

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy))

(

/

/

)

2.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China Touyun Tech Group Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 04:06:06 UTC
