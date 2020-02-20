China Touyun Tech : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT BUSINESS UPDATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Touyun Tech Group Limited

中 國 透 雲 科 技 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

Website: www.chinatouyun.com.hk

(Stock Code: 1332)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

BUSINESS UPDATE

This is a voluntary announcement of China Touyun Tech Group Limited (the ''Company'' together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'').

On 21 February 2020, the Company and the People's Government of Wucheng District*, Changzhi City, Shanxi Province (山西省長治市潞城區人民政府) (the ''Shanxi Authority'') entered into a chlamydomonas reinhardtii construction plant project co-operation agreement (the ''Agreement'').

Under the Agreement, the Company and the Shanxi Authority would co-operate in the construction of manufacturing facilities for chlamydomonas reinhardtii and related products, with production scale of 10,000 tons/year in the first stage. The Shanxi Authority would support the Company with respect to the provision of the land use right for the facilities and facilitate the construction of the relevant facilities. The Company will utilise such support and endeavor to develop a full scale chlamydomonas reinhardtii production facility.

Detailed terms of cooperation will be subject to the terms of any definitive agreements which may be subsequently entered into from time to time. The Company will comply with the relevant requirements under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.