China, U.S. Make Progress the Latest Round of Trade Talks

04/11/2019 | 04:28am EDT

By Chao Deng

BEIJING--China and the U.S. have made progress in the latest round of trade talks, including on how to implement a potential deal, the Chinese commerce ministry said Thursday.

Ministry spokesman Gao Feng said at a briefing that the two sides discussed the text for agreement on issues including protection of intellectual property, technology transfers, nontariff measures and implementation mechanisms, adding that they "made new progress."

His list covered a range of contentious issues between the two countries and echoed a similar conclusion by the official Xinhua News Agency of trade talks that took place last week between Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and his American counterparts.

The commerce ministry's announcement follow comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that the U.S. and China agreed on an enforcement mechanism for their potential trade deal, suggesting that one of the key stumbling blocks on the way to an accord had been cleared.

Hurdles that remain include how to handle the tariffs that the two countries have imposed on each other. The U.S. is seeking to keep its tariffs in place until China can show it is abiding by the trade deal under discussion.

Write to Chao Deng at chao.deng@wsj.com

