Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

China, U.S. kick off new round of tariffs in trade war

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/01/2019 | 12:54am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of U.S. dollar and China yuan notes

BEIJING (Reuters) - China and the United States began imposing additional tariffs on each other's goods on Sunday, the latest escalation in a bruising trade war, despite signs that talks would resume some time this month.

A new round of tariffs took effect from 0401 GMT, with Beijing's levy of 5% on U.S. crude marking the first time the fuel has been targeted since the world's two largest economies started their trade war more than a year ago.

The Trump administration will begin collecting 15% tariffs on more than $125 billion in Chinese imports, including smart speakers, Bluetooth headphones and many types of footwear.

In retaliation, China started to impose additional tariffs on some of the U.S. goods on a $75-billion target list. Beijing did not specify the value of the goods that face higher tariffs from Sunday.

The extra tariffs of 5% and 10% were levied on 1,717 items of a total of 5,078 products originating from the United States. Beijing will start collecting additional tariffs on the rest from Dec. 15.

Chinese state media struck a defiant note.

"The United States should learn how to behave like a responsible global power and stop acting as a 'school bully',"

the official Xinhua news agency said.

"As the world's only superpower, it needs to shoulder its due responsibility, and join other countries in making this world a better and more prosperous place. Only then can America become great again."

Tariffs could not impede China's development, said the official People's Daily of the ruling Communist Party.

"China's booming economy has made China a fertile ground for investment that foreign companies cannot ignore," it said, in a commentary under the name 'Zhong Sheng', or 'Voice of China', which is often used to state its view on foreign policy issues.

Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump said he was increasing existing and planned tariffs by 5% on about $550-billion worth of Chinese imports after Beijing announced its own retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods.

Tariffs of 15% on cellphones, laptop computers, toys and clothing are to take effect on Dec. 15.

The U.S. Trade Representative's Office said on Thursday it would collect public comments through Sept. 20 on a planned tariff increase to 30% on a $250-billion list of goods already hit with a 25% tariff.

Trade teams from China and the United States continue to talk and will meet in September, but tariff hikes on Chinese goods set to go in place on Sunday will not be delayed, Trump has said.

For two years, the Trump administration has sought to pressure China to make sweeping changes to its policies on intellectual property protection, forced transfers of technology to Chinese firms, industrial subsidies and market access.

China has consistently denied Washington's accusations that it engages in unfair trade practices, vowing to fight back in kind and criticizing U.S. measures as protectionist.

China has pressed the United States to cancel the tariff increase, but said last week that a September round of talks was being discussed between the two.

The trade war further strains Beijing-Washington ties, already overshadowed by U.S. freedom of navigation exercises near Chinese-occupied islands in the disputed South China Sea, and U.S. support for self-ruled and democratic Taiwan, which China claims as its own.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard, Judy Hua and Shivani Singh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

By Ben Blanchard and Shivani Singh
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -3.05% 59.06 Delayed Quote.10.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:54aChina, U.S. kick off new round of tariffs in trade war
RE
12:13aChina starts to impose additional tariffs on some U.S. goods
RE
08/31China court sells Fanya metal exchange antimony, rare earth stocks
RE
08/31South Korea central bank frees more cheap funds for smaller firms
RE
08/31South Korea August exports tumble for ninth month as world economy cools
RE
08/31FOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE : American Beef Packers, Inc. Recalls Raw Beef Products Deemed Unfit for Human Consumption
PU
08/31GOAL : Lewis' incredible solo effort puts Rapids in front
PU
08/31South Korean Exports Drop 13.6% in August
DJ
08/31CHINA'S NATURAL GAS CONSUMPTION TO KEEP GROWING BEFORE 2050 : report
PU
08/31DEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Australia conducts deployments to enforce sanctions on North Korea
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Next rounds of Trump's tariffs on Chinese goods to hit consumers
2CARNIVAL CORP : CARNIVAL : Hurricane Dorian Update – Aug. 31 6 pm
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : 8K Association Announces Performance Specification for Cons..
4ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Granite Construction Incorporated Investors of Important Deadline ..
5ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Just Energy Group Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securiti..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group