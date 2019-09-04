Log in
China, U.S. to hold trade talks in October - China commerce ministry

09/04/2019 | 10:04pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - China and the United States agreed to hold trade talks in early October in Washington, China's commerce ministry said on Thursday.

The announcement followed a call earlier in the day between China's Vice Premier Liu He and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on its website. China's central bank governor Yi Gang also attended the call.

Before the October talks, trade teams from the two countries will hold consultations in mid-September, the ministry said, adding that both sides agreed to take actual actions to create favourable conditions.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

