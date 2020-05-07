Log in
China, U.S. trade negotiators to hold talks as early as next week - Bloomberg

05/07/2020 | 04:39am EDT

Trade negotiators from the United States and China will hold a phone call as early as next week, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The call will include Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, according to the report https://bloom.bg/3dpgPyo.

The talks will be about progress in implementing a phase-one deal after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened its termination if China was not adhering to the terms, the report added.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Gareth Jones)

